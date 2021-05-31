Local top 100 receiver Adarius Redmond discusses upcoming summer camps
One of the nation’s top wide receiver prospects in the class of 2023 intends to make his way to Tennessee in the near future and he won’t have to go far to do so.
Local wide receiver Adarius Redmond intends to camp with the Vols in the month of June. The Powell High School product doesn’t have a date set in stone yet, but he is “for sure” going to camp at Tennessee.
Redmond also has camp invites from Clemson, LSU, Virginia Tech and Michigan in which he plans on attending, amongst others.
“I like all of them equally, but when I got that Tennessee offer, I was very shocked because I’m in Knoxville,” Redmond told Volquest. “I was surprised and happy at the same time because it meant a lot to me and I grew up liking them since I grew up here. I watched them growing up because of my family.”
Jeremy Pruitt’s staff was the fourth SEC program to offer Redmond on Nov. 10, 2019. Tulane gave the 6-foot-1 receiver his first college offer on Sept. 28, 2019, followed by Kentucky, South Carolina and LSU. Josh Heupel’s staff reaffirmed Redmond of his offer on March 18 of this year.
The offer was unique to Redmond. Not only because he’s grown up in Knoxville, but because on the same day, the Vols offered his teammate Ayden Greene, who is a fellow wide receiver prospect in the class of 2023.
“That’s my bro,” Redmond said. “We talk about our recruitment all the time. It would be nice to go to the same school if it worked out.”
“As outside receivers, we are similar in some ways, but we’re also different in other ways.”
The dynamic duo just wrapped up spring ball at Powell where Redmond focused on his “routes, getting off the line of scrimmage, getting faster and getting bigger in the weight room.”
How Redmond “gets off the line, route-running, making contested catches and (his) aggressiveness nature” are what colleges like about his game.
Redmond’s offer list currently sits at 10, having added Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan State and Virginia Tech to a list that will only continue to grow as his recruitment moves along.
The No 57 overall prospect in the country according to Rivals received an invite to the 2023 All-American Bowl back in February coming off a sophomore season in which he caught 17 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he tallied 18 tackles, a pass breakup and returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown.
Redmond is the cousin of former Tennessee basketball guard Jordan Bowden.