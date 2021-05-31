Local top 100 receiver Adarius Redmond discusses upcoming summer camps

One of the nation’s top wide receiver prospects in the class of 2023 intends to make his way to Tennessee in the near future and he won’t have to go far to do so.

Local wide receiver Adarius Redmond intends to camp with the Vols in the month of June. The Powell High School product doesn’t have a date set in stone yet, but he is “for sure” going to camp at Tennessee.

Redmond also has camp invites from Clemson, LSU, Virginia Tech and Michigan in which he plans on attending, amongst others.

“I like all of them equally, but when I got that Tennessee offer, I was very shocked because I’m in Knoxville,” Redmond told Volquest. “I was surprised and happy at the same time because it meant a lot to me and I grew up liking them since I grew up here. I watched them growing up because of my family.”

Jeremy Pruitt’s staff was the fourth SEC program to offer Redmond on Nov. 10, 2019. Tulane gave the 6-foot-1 receiver his first college offer on Sept. 28, 2019, followed by Kentucky, South Carolina and LSU. Josh Heupel’s staff reaffirmed Redmond of his offer on March 18 of this year.