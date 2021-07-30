Tennessee offensive lineman Riley Locklear is stepping away from the game of football due to numerous injuries over the course of his career, he confirmed to Volquest on Friday evening.

Locklear's time at Tennessee comes to an end following four seasons with the Vols. After suffering a season-ending injury last year, the West Virginia native elected to take advantage of the free year of eligibility the NCAA granted due to COVID-19 and return for a fifth year, but the many injuries and surgeries led to Locklear stepping away from the game prior to fall camp beginning.

The versatile offensive lineman played in 24 career games and made four starts during his time in Knoxville, playing mostly at guard and occasionally at tight end in jumbo packages. He graduated from Tennessee this past May with an undergraduate degree in kinesiology.