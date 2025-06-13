LOOK: Tennessee's Jahmai Mashack gets pre-draft workout in with NBA team

Mashack was recently spotted in the Portland Trail Blazers' video of a draft workout from June 10, 2025.

With the 2025 NBA Draft just around the corner, teams in the league are hosting prospects to get a better look.

With Jahmai Mashack's four seasons of eligibility expired, the Tennessee basketball wing is looking to start his pro career.

Throughout his tenure at Tennessee, Mashack proved to be one of the best defenders in the country. He was rewarded with National Defensive Player of the Year honors from Field of 68 and was a finalist alongside teammate Zakai Zeigler for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

Mashack earned a spot on the SEC All-Defensive team after his senior year, as well.

In this final season, he averaged six points per game on 45.4% shooting from the field and 35.1% on 3-pointers. In 35 appearances and starts, he also contributed 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

As a junior, Mashack played in 36 games and started in eight. He notched 4.5 points per game on 44.8% shooting from the field and 35.9% on 3-pointers. He added in 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

In both of these final seasons, Mashack was a key piece for the Vols during Elite Eight runs. This makes up two-of-three appearances in the round in program history. He also earned a regular season SEC title in his junior season.

As a sophomore, he appeared in 36 games and started 13. After Zeigler went down with a late season-ending injury, he stepped into a larger role as a ball handler. He averaged 4.7 points on 42% shooting from the field and 31.4% on threes.

As a freshman, Mashack played in 27 games. He averaged 0.7 points per game in 4.4 minutes per night. He was a part of the SEC Tournament winning squad that year.

Mashack is not currently projected to be selected in the upcoming draft. Vols guard Chaz Lanier is thought to be an early second-round pick while Igor Milicic Jr. is on ESPN's big board, but not mock draft.