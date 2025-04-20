Looking at Nate Ament's ceiling by rewinding to past No. 4 overall recruits

Tennessee basketball has earned the commitment of the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2025 class in Nate Ament.
As one of the top players in the cycle, the ceiling is as high as you can imagine both with the Vols and in his career beyond.
Here's a look back at other No. 4 recruits since Rivals starting ranking basketball prospects.
Freshman stats: N/a
NBA Draft: N/a
NBA Career: N/a
Freshman stats: 15 pts, 5.6 reb, 3.2 ast
NBA Draft: Declared
NBA Career: N/a
Freshman stats: Played for NBA G League Ignite
NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 11
NBA Career: Started 31 games as a rookie this year
Freshman stats: 4.3 pts, 3.9 reb, 0.4 ast
NBA Draft: N/a, transferred to Cincinnati, in portal
NBA Career: N/a
Freshman stats: 12 pts, 8.1 reb, 1.3 ast
NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 13
NBA Career: Starting center for Pistons
Freshman stats: 16.4 pts, 8.7 reb, 2.4 ast
NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 3
NBA Career: 1x All-Star
Freshman stats: 18.5 pts, 5.7 reb, 4 ast
NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 15
NBA Career: Off-and-on starting point guard for Magic
Freshman stats: 21 pts, 9.6 reb, 1 ast (9 games)
NBA Draft: Round 2 - Pick 44
NBA Career: Role player on Suns
Freshman stats: 17.1 pts, 14 reb, 0.7 ast
NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 6
NBA Career: NBA journey man
Freshman stats: 14.6 pts, 6 reb, 7.6 ast
NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 2
NBA Career: Starting guard for Bulls when healthy
Freshman stats: 17.3 pts, 6.8 reb, 2 ast
NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 2
NBA Career: 1x All-Star
Freshman stats: 7.1 pts, 5.3 reb, 0.4 ast
NBA Draft: Undrafted
NBA Career: Played eight games with Trail Blazers
Freshman stats: 19.1 pts, 8.7 reb, 1.2 ast
NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 2
NBA Career: Eight-year NBA career
Freshman stats: 13 pts, 8.3 reb, 1.1 ast
NBA Draft: Diagnosed with a mild case of Marfan syndrome, undrafted
NBA Career: N/a
Freshman stats: 14.8 pts, 6.7 reb, 2.2 ast
NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 3
NBA Career: 3x All-Star
Freshman stats: 17.5 pts, 3.4 reb, 4.3 ast
NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 1
NBA Career: 8x All-Star
Freshman stats: 11.6 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.1 ast (Under Rick Barnes)
NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 19
NBA Career: 12-year NBA career
Freshman stats: Bypassed college to play in Europe
NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 10
NBA Career: Nine-year NBA career
Freshman stats: 20.7 pts, 4.5 reb, 3.3 ast
NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 3
NBA Career: Eight-year NBA career
Freshman stats: 15.6 pts, 5.8 reb, 2 ast
NBA Draft: Round 2 - Pick 44
NBA Career: Seven-year NBA career
Freshman stats: Bypassed college to enter NBA draft
NBA Draft: Round 2 - Pick 49
NBA Career: Nine-year NBA career
Freshman stats: Bypassed commitment to Arkansas to enter NBA draft
NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 15
NBA Career: 14-year NBA career
Freshman stats: Bypassed commitment to Arizona to enter NBA draft
NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 26
NBA Career: Two-year NBA career
