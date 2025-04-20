Published Apr 20, 2025
Looking at Nate Ament's ceiling by rewinding to past No. 4 overall recruits
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Tennessee basketball has earned the commitment of the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2025 class in Nate Ament.

As one of the top players in the cycle, the ceiling is as high as you can imagine both with the Vols and in his career beyond.

Here's a look back at other No. 4 recruits since Rivals starting ranking basketball prospects.

Freshman stats: N/a

NBA Draft: N/a

NBA Career: N/a

Freshman stats: 15 pts, 5.6 reb, 3.2 ast

NBA Draft: Declared

NBA Career: N/a

Freshman stats: Played for NBA G League Ignite

NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 11

NBA Career: Started 31 games as a rookie this year

Freshman stats: 4.3 pts, 3.9 reb, 0.4 ast

NBA Draft: N/a, transferred to Cincinnati, in portal

NBA Career: N/a

Freshman stats: 12 pts, 8.1 reb, 1.3 ast

NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 13

NBA Career: Starting center for Pistons

Freshman stats: 16.4 pts, 8.7 reb, 2.4 ast

NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 3

NBA Career: 1x All-Star

Freshman stats: 18.5 pts, 5.7 reb, 4 ast

NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 15

NBA Career: Off-and-on starting point guard for Magic

Freshman stats: 21 pts, 9.6 reb, 1 ast (9 games)

NBA Draft: Round 2 - Pick 44

NBA Career: Role player on Suns

Freshman stats: 17.1 pts, 14 reb, 0.7 ast

NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 6

NBA Career: NBA journey man

Freshman stats: 14.6 pts, 6 reb, 7.6 ast

NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 2

NBA Career: Starting guard for Bulls when healthy

Freshman stats: 17.3 pts, 6.8 reb, 2 ast

NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 2

NBA Career: 1x All-Star

Freshman stats: 7.1 pts, 5.3 reb, 0.4 ast

NBA Draft: Undrafted

NBA Career: Played eight games with Trail Blazers

Freshman stats: 19.1 pts, 8.7 reb, 1.2 ast

NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 2

NBA Career: Eight-year NBA career

Freshman stats: 13 pts, 8.3 reb, 1.1 ast

NBA Draft: Diagnosed with a mild case of Marfan syndrome, undrafted

NBA Career: N/a

Freshman stats: 14.8 pts, 6.7 reb, 2.2 ast

NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 3

NBA Career: 3x All-Star

Freshman stats: 17.5 pts, 3.4 reb, 4.3 ast

NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 1

NBA Career: 8x All-Star

Freshman stats: 11.6 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.1 ast (Under Rick Barnes)

NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 19

NBA Career: 12-year NBA career

Freshman stats: Bypassed college to play in Europe

NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 10

NBA Career: Nine-year NBA career

Freshman stats: 20.7 pts, 4.5 reb, 3.3 ast

NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 3

NBA Career: Eight-year NBA career

Freshman stats: 15.6 pts, 5.8 reb, 2 ast

NBA Draft: Round 2 - Pick 44

NBA Career: Seven-year NBA career

Freshman stats: Bypassed college to enter NBA draft

NBA Draft: Round 2 - Pick 49

NBA Career: Nine-year NBA career

Freshman stats: Bypassed commitment to Arkansas to enter NBA draft

NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 15

NBA Career: 14-year NBA career

Freshman stats: Bypassed commitment to Arizona to enter NBA draft

NBA Draft: Round 1 - Pick 26

NBA Career: Two-year NBA career

