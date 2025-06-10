Tennessee football in the Top 3 for local speedy wide receiver

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

He is ranked as a three-star recruit standing at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds.

Out of nearby Greeneville, Zaydyn Anderson listed the Vols along with Toledo and Cincinnati .

Tennessee football has landed inside the top three schools for a local wide receiver recruit.

Along with UT, Toledo and Cincinnai, Anderson also holds offers from the likes of Colorado State, Liberty, Memphis, Ball State, East Carolina and others.

He was most recently in Knoxville to see Tennessee in late May for the 865 Live event. He also took trips to see the Bearcats and Rockets before releasing his top three. This included an official visit to Cincinnati this past weekend.

Sam Spiegelman, a National Recruiting Analyst for Rivals, got the latest on Anderson after his 865 Live visit to see the Vols.

"Zaydyn Anderson was another in-state recruit to procure an offer from the Volunteers this spring," Spiegelman wrote. "The 2026 wide receiver from Greeneville (Tenn.) has been superb on the track this off-season and has grabbed the attention of Tennessee's coaches along the way. Anderson was in Knoxville in March and will return this weekend ahead of an official visit in June.

"Tennessee has quickly moved toward the top with the in-state target."

As Spiegelman alluded to, Anderson is also an elite athlete in track and field. He won the Tennessee Class AA State long jump and 100 meter dash titles.

He lists his 100 meter dash at 10.71 seconds and 200 meter at 21.5 seconds.

He currently does not have a commitment day set.