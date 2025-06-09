Comparing Tennessee baseball's 2025 season to past reigning champions

Tennessee baseball's title defense is over as the Vols fell in the super regional stage to Arkansas.
While the season didn't live up to the College World Series standard Tony Vitello has set in Knoxville, it still featured plenty of impressive marks, especially considering the previous struggles of reigning champions.
Here's where it compares to the past three champions since Covid in their title defense seasons.
2025 - Tennessee
Overall record: 46-19
SEC record: 16-14
SEC Tournament: Semifinals loss
NCAA Tournament seeding: No. 14 national seed, regional host
Regional result: Advanced
Super Regional result: Loss in two games at Arkansas
CWS result: N/a
2024 - LSU
Overall record: 43-23
SEC record: 13-17
SEC Tournament: Finals loss
NCAA Tournament seeding: Not a national seed, 2-seed in Chapel Hill Regional
Regional result: Lost in regional finals
Super Regional result: N/a
CWS result: N/a
2023 - Ole Miss
Overall record: 25-29
SEC record: 6-24
SEC Tournament: Did not qualify (last in SEC)
NCAA Tournament seeding: Did not qualify
Regional result: N/a
Super Regional result: N/a
CWS result: N/a
2022 - Mississippi State
Overall record: 26-30
SEC record: 9-21
SEC Tournament: Did not qualify (last in SEC)
NCAA Tournament seeding: Did not qualify
Regional result: N/a
Super Regional result: N/a
CWS result: N/a
At a glance
