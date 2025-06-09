Published Jun 9, 2025
Comparing Tennessee baseball's 2025 season to past reigning champions
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Tennessee baseball's title defense is over as the Vols fell in the super regional stage to Arkansas.

While the season didn't live up to the College World Series standard Tony Vitello has set in Knoxville, it still featured plenty of impressive marks, especially considering the previous struggles of reigning champions.

Here's where it compares to the past three champions since Covid in their title defense seasons.

2025 - Tennessee

Overall record: 46-19

SEC record: 16-14

SEC Tournament: Semifinals loss

NCAA Tournament seeding: No. 14 national seed, regional host

Regional result: Advanced

Super Regional result: Loss in two games at Arkansas

CWS result: N/a

2024 - LSU

Overall record: 43-23

SEC record: 13-17

SEC Tournament: Finals loss

NCAA Tournament seeding: Not a national seed, 2-seed in Chapel Hill Regional

Regional result: Lost in regional finals

Super Regional result: N/a

CWS result: N/a

2023 - Ole Miss

Overall record: 25-29

SEC record: 6-24

SEC Tournament: Did not qualify (last in SEC)

NCAA Tournament seeding: Did not qualify

Regional result: N/a

Super Regional result: N/a

CWS result: N/a

2022 - Mississippi State

Overall record: 26-30

SEC record: 9-21

SEC Tournament: Did not qualify (last in SEC)

NCAA Tournament seeding: Did not qualify

Regional result: N/a

Super Regional result: N/a

CWS result: N/a

At a glance

