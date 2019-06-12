Ocoee, Fla. defensive back Lovie Jenkins ended the recruiting process Wednesday by announcing on Twitter that he was a Vol.

“It just feels great,” the 6-1, 182 pound Jenkins said.

“There’s so many opportunities for me at Tennessee. Great people, great coaching. I just feel like that’s where I want to be.”

Jenkins said Tennessee’s pitch was simple. They need help in the secondary.

"They told me that they think I’m a great player and they really want me,” Jenkins said. “When they were recruiting me they were doing a lot to get me. Things just fell in line. When I stepped on campus saw the facilities, met the coaches in person. I just had a great feeling.”

The 3-star Jenkins has over 40 offers and believes his ability versatility and speed is what schools like about him.

“Coach (Derrick) Ansley (defensive coordinator) said that I could play all the positions,” Jenkins said. “I could help them at every spot in the second. He said I could play corner, nickel or safety. He feels I could play any of them.”

While Tennessee obviously feels they are getting a big time talent, Jenkins feels he is getting big time help with both Ansley and head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

“Sitting down and talking to coach Pruitt, he is a defensive guy,” Jenkins said. “I know his history with defensive backs. He and coach Ansley will be able to get me right. You can’t go wrong went those two.

“It feels great to make a decision and relax. I can focus on my high school season now."