Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-06 15:05:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Low-key Darnell Wright ends low-key recruitment by inking with the Vols

Qggpmqccbv9ep05m3hne
Wright was laid back from start to finish.
Brent Hubbs • VolQuest.com
@Brent_Hubbs
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Darnell Wright’s second lap through the recruiting process was only slightly more interesting than his first.In his second recruitment, Wright signed to play for Jeremy Pruitt and Tennessee on Wedn...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}