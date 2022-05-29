Lucas Simmons details Rocky Top official visit

As Tennessee continues its pursuit for high-caliber offensive tackles in the 2023 class, the Vols did well with athletic big man Lucas Simmons this weekend while in town for an official visit. “This weekend was amazing. I felt really great about it last time, but I really feel that the relationships I have with the coaches, it got ten-times stronger now,” Simmons said. “They were more open with me and I was more open with them. The trust was there. “So, that’s what stood out to me the most.” The 6-foot-7, 300-pounder grew up in Sweden before coming state side last summer to play football at Clearwater Academy. The ties run deep for Simmons and the Volunteers as his father played at Oklahoma with Josh Heupel while current Special Assistant, Billy Ray, was on staff. “They were talking 24-7. My dad did not stop smiling talking to those guys again,” the offensive tackle said. “They are really close and it meant a lot to me as well because I know I’ll be taken care of if I come here.” More than that, it was also a chance for his father to see Knoxville and the Tennessee football program up close for the very first time. “It was reassuring that he was seeing what I was seeing. That meant a lot to me,” Simmons said of his father. “The building here is something special. It was good to see the recruits again – see the players again. Really, just seeing all the people again. That’s what meant the most to me.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Jv Y2t5dG9wYWxvb3phP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jUm9ja3l0b3BhbG9vemE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9o bTRKUEdxZ3dHIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaG00SlBHcWd3RzwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBMdWNhcyBTaW1tb25zIChATHVjYXNTaW1tb25zNTUpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTHVjYXNTaW1tb25zNTUvc3RhdHVz LzE1MzA1ODk1NzU4OTQ0Mzc4ODk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5 IDI4LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

During the Rocky Topalooza on Saturday, recruit had a chance to have some fun while taking part in scavenger hunts, golf and a talent show. Quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava and others took the opportunity to bond with Simmons and get to know him better. “It was good to catch up,” the three-star said. “I really like and respect what Nico does because he’s trying to build a team that’s not in yet. He’s trying to recruit this class and that’s something I respect for sure.” But at the end of the day, it was Tennessee’s offensive line coach who made the biggest difference on the weekend. “He’s one of the most genuine coaches I’ve met,” Simmons said of Elarbee. “He’s more laid back than some of the other coaches at the start, but once he trusts you and knows that I trust him, he’ll open up more and be really sincere with you. That’s what I want. I know what I’m getting from him and coach Heupel and everyone else. “With him opening up more this time, it put Tennessee way, way higher because I know what I’m getting with him.” The two hung out practically all day. It was mostly non-football related, but of course the two talked shop for part of the day. “We watched some more of my film and went through it again. It felt a whole lot better because I’m starting to understand Elarbee’s terminology now,” the tackle said. It felt like I understood him more now. “They showed me the depth chart. If they would have promised me a spot if I came here, I wouldn’t believe them because you can’t promise a spot. But they showed the depth chart, they showed where they are lacking and where they are good. They showed kind of what their plans are moving forward, and I feel that there’s a real opportunity to come in, develop fast and play early.”