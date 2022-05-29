Lucas Simmons details Rocky Top official visit
As Tennessee continues its pursuit for high-caliber offensive tackles in the 2023 class, the Vols did well with athletic big man Lucas Simmons this weekend while in town for an official visit.
“This weekend was amazing. I felt really great about it last time, but I really feel that the relationships I have with the coaches, it got ten-times stronger now,” Simmons said. “They were more open with me and I was more open with them. The trust was there.
“So, that’s what stood out to me the most.”
The 6-foot-7, 300-pounder grew up in Sweden before coming state side last summer to play football at Clearwater Academy. The ties run deep for Simmons and the Volunteers as his father played at Oklahoma with Josh Heupel while current Special Assistant, Billy Ray, was on staff.
“They were talking 24-7. My dad did not stop smiling talking to those guys again,” the offensive tackle said. “They are really close and it meant a lot to me as well because I know I’ll be taken care of if I come here.”
More than that, it was also a chance for his father to see Knoxville and the Tennessee football program up close for the very first time.
“It was reassuring that he was seeing what I was seeing. That meant a lot to me,” Simmons said of his father. “The building here is something special. It was good to see the recruits again – see the players again. Really, just seeing all the people again. That’s what meant the most to me.”
During the Rocky Topalooza on Saturday, recruit had a chance to have some fun while taking part in scavenger hunts, golf and a talent show. Quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava and others took the opportunity to bond with Simmons and get to know him better.
“It was good to catch up,” the three-star said. “I really like and respect what Nico does because he’s trying to build a team that’s not in yet. He’s trying to recruit this class and that’s something I respect for sure.”
But at the end of the day, it was Tennessee’s offensive line coach who made the biggest difference on the weekend.
“He’s one of the most genuine coaches I’ve met,” Simmons said of Elarbee. “He’s more laid back than some of the other coaches at the start, but once he trusts you and knows that I trust him, he’ll open up more and be really sincere with you. That’s what I want. I know what I’m getting from him and coach Heupel and everyone else.
“With him opening up more this time, it put Tennessee way, way higher because I know what I’m getting with him.”
The two hung out practically all day. It was mostly non-football related, but of course the two talked shop for part of the day.
“We watched some more of my film and went through it again. It felt a whole lot better because I’m starting to understand Elarbee’s terminology now,” the tackle said. It felt like I understood him more now.
“They showed me the depth chart. If they would have promised me a spot if I came here, I wouldn’t believe them because you can’t promise a spot. But they showed the depth chart, they showed where they are lacking and where they are good. They showed kind of what their plans are moving forward, and I feel that there’s a real opportunity to come in, develop fast and play early.”
Those types of conversations with the people in the building is what is setting Tennessee apart at the moment.
“The people. They all put so much effort into last year and the improvements that were made, and you can see that they are going to keep on doing that,” the recruit said. “Heupel is going to stay here for a very long time and Elarbee as well. I feel like this is going to be a program that’s going to be consistently good for a very long time.”
Simmons has three more official visits on the docket with trips to Florida, Florida State and Southern Cal in the month of June. Following the visits, the offensive tackle plans to step aside to come to a decision with an announcement likely to come later this summer in July or maybe even August.
“It’s about the people here for me. I want a consistent staff and great people around me that will look out for me – even in the tough times,” Simmons concluded. “I want to be comfortable and Tennessee really showed that I can be comfortable here.”