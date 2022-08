Lyn-J Dixon announces he will be a Vol

Former Clemson and West Virginia tailback Lyn-J Dixon announced on instagram Wednesday morning that he's heading to Rocky Top after entering the transfer portal last month at West Virginia.

Dixon started his career at Clemson where he rushed for 1182 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons. Dixon was in Knoxville on Sunday to spend the day with the Vol coaching staff. He will likely be in Knoxville on Thursday to begin practice.