Lyn-J Dixon no longer with Vol football

Former Clemson and West Virginia tailback Lyn-J Dixon is now former Tennessee running back Lyn-J Dixon as his time with Vol football has ended per sources. It was just less than three weeks ago that he announced on instagram that he was heading to Rocky Top after entering the transfer portal last month at West Virginia.

Dixon started his career at Clemson where he rushed for 1182 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons. Dixon was in Knoxville for a game last fall but Tennessee chose to not go in that direction. After he left West Virginia, Tennessee suffered a setback in July with the loss of a Lenneth Whitehead and chose to give Dixon another look. He visited the last weekend of July before announcing his intentions.

He practiced a hand full of times before injuring an ankle.

Tennessee will have four scholarship running backs on the roster in Jabari Small, Jaylen Wright and true freshmen Dylan Sampson and Justin Williams-Thomas. Wright has been limited all preseason with a quad pull.