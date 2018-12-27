In what is a hot bed for football talent, Miami Central linebacker Jesus Machado stands out underneath the Friday night lights. He's a lean, menacing presence that moves and hits like a quick uppercut. His play has put him on the map and thus seeing more attention on the recruiting trail.

"It's been going good," Machado said. "Just the process of meeting new people and talk to all the coaches and see why they really want me and need me in their program is a blessing."

One of the many showing interest is Tennessee. And while he has yet to visit Knoxville, he hears the pitch and sees the strides being made by Jeremy Pruitt and company.

"Just talking to the coaches, they tell me how they need me and they need guys that can get to the quarterback," Machado said. "That I would be a great fit and be a great Tennessee player. I message with Coach Pruitt and coach (Brian) Niedermeyer a lot."

Niedermeyer is relentless on the recruiting trail and that's evident from his success with the 2019 class alone.

"He messages me a lot and he's just a cool guy," Machado said. "He checks up on me and just sends me good messages about working hard and stuff. They tell me about their need for a rush off the end."