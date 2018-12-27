Machado made for making plays, sees recruitment heat up
In what is a hot bed for football talent, Miami Central linebacker Jesus Machado stands out underneath the Friday night lights. He's a lean, menacing presence that moves and hits like a quick uppercut. His play has put him on the map and thus seeing more attention on the recruiting trail.
"It's been going good," Machado said. "Just the process of meeting new people and talk to all the coaches and see why they really want me and need me in their program is a blessing."
One of the many showing interest is Tennessee. And while he has yet to visit Knoxville, he hears the pitch and sees the strides being made by Jeremy Pruitt and company.
"Just talking to the coaches, they tell me how they need me and they need guys that can get to the quarterback," Machado said. "That I would be a great fit and be a great Tennessee player. I message with Coach Pruitt and coach (Brian) Niedermeyer a lot."
Niedermeyer is relentless on the recruiting trail and that's evident from his success with the 2019 class alone.
"He messages me a lot and he's just a cool guy," Machado said. "He checks up on me and just sends me good messages about working hard and stuff. They tell me about their need for a rush off the end."
Machado could be used as a hybrid in Pruitt's 3-4 scheme. He has great hand action and his burst off the ball is impressive.
"Just working hard and staying focused," Machado said. "I think those two things set me apart. I know I have to keep working to improve. I'm working on getting stronger in my lower body. That's pretty much where I need to improve the most."
Machado hopes to visit Knoxville sometime this spring or summer. It's a decision that will be a family decision. He is looking for a place that he not only fits in off the field, but fits him on the field as well.
"Playing time is important to me," Machado said. "I just want to find a team that fits the way I play."
Rivals.com ranks Machado as a 3-star inside linebacker in the class of 2020.