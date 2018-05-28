For the first time since pee wee football, Madre London was no where to be found on the gridiron this spring.

After platooning with LJ Scott and others for three seasons at Michigan State, the 6-foot-1, 218-pound tailback announced his decision to play his final year of college football elsewhere, rendering his spring calendar open.

What was already a cold winter up in East Lancing became even lonlier for the for Spartan running back.

“It was a challenge,” London told VolQuest.

“It was weird being away from the team. I’ve been here for four years. I grew up with a lot of those guys. I came in with a child mindset and am leaving as a man, but it was hard not playing this spring and seeing their faces. It was hard just having to go workout by myself and having to train alone. It’s different when you’re training with your team. It was just weird with everybody else playing football and I’m out there training during like a little dead period.”

London’s “dead period” wasn’t truly dormant though, as colleges across the country gauged his interest for 2018. After running for 885 yards and seven touchdowns since 2015, London heard from schools coast-to-coast, with Tennessee the first to inquire about his availability.

“I had a few options once I opened things up. That whole time, the process felt long though with schools coming and going. It was hectic. I would get contacted by a lot of schools all over the nation, asking me about all this, asking me about all that, and it would feel like they really wanted me and then the next thing you know they just stopped talking to you,” he explained.

“When it came down to it, I was really considering Tennessee, Oregon, USC, Georgia and Auburn.”

In the end, London’s decision was a “no-brainer.”

The former standout from South Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas wanted a place to be challenged academically, but also to have the opportunity to showcase his skills for the NFL.

Tennessee checked every box.

“Knowing that I have one more year, I had to ask myself, ‘Where do I want to end up at?’ Tennessee is a highly, highly great school. As far as academics, football, the fans speak for itself,” London said.

“They haven’t been on the rise for a few years, but they were a powerhouse back in the day. They’re capable of being a powerhouse again. It was an easy choice. They’re on the rise. They still got great players. Still got guys getting drafted. They still have great fans. The facilities are great. So why not use my last year at Tennessee for a chance to be great?”