Madre London ready to seize opportunity, be a veteran voice for Vols
For the first time since pee wee football, Madre London was no where to be found on the gridiron this spring.
After platooning with LJ Scott and others for three seasons at Michigan State, the 6-foot-1, 218-pound tailback announced his decision to play his final year of college football elsewhere, rendering his spring calendar open.
What was already a cold winter up in East Lancing became even lonlier for the for Spartan running back.
“It was a challenge,” London told VolQuest.
“It was weird being away from the team. I’ve been here for four years. I grew up with a lot of those guys. I came in with a child mindset and am leaving as a man, but it was hard not playing this spring and seeing their faces. It was hard just having to go workout by myself and having to train alone. It’s different when you’re training with your team. It was just weird with everybody else playing football and I’m out there training during like a little dead period.”
London’s “dead period” wasn’t truly dormant though, as colleges across the country gauged his interest for 2018. After running for 885 yards and seven touchdowns since 2015, London heard from schools coast-to-coast, with Tennessee the first to inquire about his availability.
“I had a few options once I opened things up. That whole time, the process felt long though with schools coming and going. It was hectic. I would get contacted by a lot of schools all over the nation, asking me about all this, asking me about all that, and it would feel like they really wanted me and then the next thing you know they just stopped talking to you,” he explained.
“When it came down to it, I was really considering Tennessee, Oregon, USC, Georgia and Auburn.”
In the end, London’s decision was a “no-brainer.”
The former standout from South Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas wanted a place to be challenged academically, but also to have the opportunity to showcase his skills for the NFL.
Tennessee checked every box.
“Knowing that I have one more year, I had to ask myself, ‘Where do I want to end up at?’ Tennessee is a highly, highly great school. As far as academics, football, the fans speak for itself,” London said.
“They haven’t been on the rise for a few years, but they were a powerhouse back in the day. They’re capable of being a powerhouse again. It was an easy choice. They’re on the rise. They still got great players. Still got guys getting drafted. They still have great fans. The facilities are great. So why not use my last year at Tennessee for a chance to be great?”
While finishing his schoolwork at MSU, London has been training up in East Lansing since January. He graduated from Michigan State on May 5 with a sociology degree and will report to Knoxville at the end of the month. He’s kept his eyes on Tennessee the whole time, though, making two spring trips to Rocky Top, including bringing his family to the Orange & White Game.
“Coming there for the spring game, to have 60,000 people there in the stadium. That was unbelievable. I can just imagine when we start SEC play,” London said.
“The coaches are straightforward. They met my parents and my brother. They was sold off meeting them. They felt the vibe around them. I did too. The expectations is high for me and high for Tennessee football, so I just have to come in there and do what I have to do to be successful.”
Those “expectations” have already been set by head coach Jeremy Pruitt. When discussing London’s grad transfer options, Pruitt pitched opportunity — both on the field and from a leadership perspective. Tennessee likes the fact that London is a bigger back who has 100-yard game on his resume, but also that the grad transfer can provide a veteran voice to a young running back room.
“Pruitt comes from Georgia and Alabama, and his mindset is to have bigger backs. That’s what they ended up getting in me. The running backs they have right now aren’t as big as they want them to be or whatever the case my be, but I’m a bigger back. They’ve seen what I can do on film,” London explained.
“I want to be a contributor. I want to be a star player on the team, but I’m really just focused on helping the team and helping the running backs. The focus was to bring me in and have a fresh running back and play that older role, kind of like a vet. All those guys are sophomores or freshman, and I’m a fifth-year guy. The things I’m capable of doing, I can help them out in they game and they can help me out with my game and we can be a dominant backfield.”
London had just 83 carries for 304 yards (3.66 ypc) in 2017, so he’s coming to Knoxville with fresh legs. He’s a capable between-the-tackles runner and has experience playing in big stadiums. While the Vols appeared primed for a platoon backfield, London hopes to seize his opportunity and become a starter for a the first time since 2015.
“Don’t get me wrong, I want to be outstanding and be a starter and a star player, but however I can help those guys get better. It should be a great season,” he said.