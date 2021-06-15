Malachi Wideman no longer with Vol football

Wide receiver Malachi Wideman is no longer with the Tennessee football team a team spokesman confirmed to Volquest on Tuesday morning. Wideman is no longer listed on the active Tennessee roster after being limited in spring practice.

Wideman played in six games as a reserve wide receiver during his true freshman season. The sunshine state native made his first-career catch, a 24-yard grab down the sideline, against Kentucky on a pass thrown by Harrison Bailey. His collegiate debut came in 35-12 win over Missouri in week 2.

Wideman a former 4-star talent from Florida was a signing day surprise for then head coach Jeremy Pruitt and Tennessee in the 2020 signing class. He was part of a signing class that featured receivers Jalin Hyatt, Jimmy Holiday and Jimmy Calloway.

Wideman scored 28 touchdowns during his high school career where he also played basketball and ran track. Additionally he gained notoriety for his ability to dunk in basketball by winning the 2019 City of the Palms Classic Dunk Contest.

Wideman was never able to get out of a black no contact jersey this spring and was missing from several practices while the media was present.