When I pulled into the parking garage on Tennessee's campus Saturday morning, I had more excitement than ever before to cover a football game. I love college football, and any game I get to chronicle means a lot to me, but there was just a different feeling for this one. It was Tennessee vs. Alabama. It was happening at a sold-out Neyland Stadium. The Vols had their best chance in many years to knock off the Crimson Tide. A win would keep Tennessee undefeated and give it another jump in the AP Top 25 poll. There was certainly a lot on the line. When you put all of that together, it was obvious that I was about to cover the biggest game of my career up to this point and explains why I had more energy than ever before to do the job I love. It wasn't just an ordinary college football game; it was the college football game of the year. ––– As I parked and then made my way through campus before arriving at Neyland Stadium, the tailgating scene was one of the best I've ever seen. There were people everywhere – literally. I bet I had to say "excuse me" at least 15 times as I was walking through the maze, but I wasn't in any hurry. I was taking in each and every second from that wild pregame atmosphere. Once I made it to the stadium, that's where it really got crazy and made the magnitude of the game clear as could be. There were so many Tennessee – and some Alabama – fans lined up in the street, on the sidewalk and in the nearby parking lots ready to take in Vol Walk. They were singing "Rocky Top" at the top of their lungs, some were already smoking cigars, and there was a sea of orange – making for a picturesque scene.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGVyZeKAmXMgcGVvcGxlIGV2ZXJ5d2hlcmUuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KNEsyY2xMaVVOIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSjRLMmNs TGlVTjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUeWxlciBNYW5zZmllbGQgKEBUTWFuc2Zp ZWxkTWVkaWEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVE1hbnNm aWVsZE1lZGlhL3N0YXR1cy8xNTgxMzM4OTczMTA4MzI2NDAyP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

I made my way to the press box before Vol Walk started so I could get situated and enjoy the pregame media meal (it was the best I've ever had in my seven-plus years of doing this), but I watched from the press box windows as the Tennessee team arrived and was cheered on by the number of fans lined up. It was the best team arrival environment I've ever witnessed, and that made it clear how important the Alabama game meant to the fan base. ––– Tennessee came to play – it was as simple as that. The way the Vols started the game by jumping out to a 21-7 lead was nothing short of impressive. The energy surrounding the game – and the electricity inside of Neyland Stadium – certainly amped up Josh Heupel's squad and helped it get off to such a strong start. I'll be honest: I was shocked at how well Tennessee was playing out of the gate. The Vols had been able to start fast all throughout the season, but this opponent was Alabama – a team that hardly ever gets down 21-7. That just doesn't happen. But this Tennessee team is built different, and it was ready to go to work from the moment the game kicked off. Although Tennessee built a nice lead, most people knew that Alabama was going to make a run – and the Tide did just that. With Alabama leading 35-34 going into the fourth quarter, the Vols' missed extra point was proving to be the difference. But Chase McGrath ultimately made up for that in a big way. After Alabama scored on the fumble return to go up 49-42 with 7:49 remaining, Tennessee didn't quit. Instead, it put together a smooth 11-play, 75-yard drive and scored on a Hendon Hooker touchdown pass to Jalin Hyatt to even the scoreboard with 3:26 to go. While the Tide used most of the clock on their next series, Will Reichard's 50-yard field goal attempt was missed. Here we were: Tennessee had the ball from its own 32 with 15 seconds left, tied 49-49 with Alabama, looking to beat the Tide for the first time in 15 tries. Could the Vols do it? Hooker hits Ramel Keyton for a gain of 18 yards to midfield, Vols call timeout. Hooker then finds Bru McCoy to move the ball 27 more yards to the Alabama 23. Then, after back-to-back timeouts by Tennessee and Alabama, it was McGrath's time to shine. With two seconds on the clock, McGrath kicked a perfect 40-yard field goal to send the Vols out on top with a 52-49 victory over Alabama. They did it.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GSU5BTDogTm8uIDYgVGVubmVzc2VlIDUyLCBOby4gMyBBbGFiYW1h IDQ5LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVm9s cz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1ZvbHM8L2E+ IGhhdmUgc25hcHBlZCB0aGVpciAxNS1nYW1lIGxvc2luZyBzdHJlYWsgdG8g dGhlIENyaW1zb24gVGlkZS4gS25veHZpbGxlIGlzIHBhcnR5aW5nIHRvbmln aHQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9MOUZEZmZQSDNTIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vTDlGRGZmUEgzUzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUeWxlciBNYW5z ZmllbGQgKEBUTWFuc2ZpZWxkTWVkaWEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVE1hbnNmaWVsZE1lZGlhL3N0YXR1cy8xNTgxNDI5NTM2NjYy OTA4OTI4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTUsIDIwMjI8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==