Mansfield: I'll never forget the night Tennessee snapped the Alabama streak
When I pulled into the parking garage on Tennessee's campus Saturday morning, I had more excitement than ever before to cover a football game. I love college football, and any game I get to chronicle means a lot to me, but there was just a different feeling for this one.
It was Tennessee vs. Alabama. It was happening at a sold-out Neyland Stadium. The Vols had their best chance in many years to knock off the Crimson Tide. A win would keep Tennessee undefeated and give it another jump in the AP Top 25 poll. There was certainly a lot on the line.
When you put all of that together, it was obvious that I was about to cover the biggest game of my career up to this point and explains why I had more energy than ever before to do the job I love. It wasn't just an ordinary college football game; it was the college football game of the year.
–––
As I parked and then made my way through campus before arriving at Neyland Stadium, the tailgating scene was one of the best I've ever seen. There were people everywhere – literally. I bet I had to say "excuse me" at least 15 times as I was walking through the maze, but I wasn't in any hurry. I was taking in each and every second from that wild pregame atmosphere.
Once I made it to the stadium, that's where it really got crazy and made the magnitude of the game clear as could be. There were so many Tennessee – and some Alabama – fans lined up in the street, on the sidewalk and in the nearby parking lots ready to take in Vol Walk. They were singing "Rocky Top" at the top of their lungs, some were already smoking cigars, and there was a sea of orange – making for a picturesque scene.
I made my way to the press box before Vol Walk started so I could get situated and enjoy the pregame media meal (it was the best I've ever had in my seven-plus years of doing this), but I watched from the press box windows as the Tennessee team arrived and was cheered on by the number of fans lined up. It was the best team arrival environment I've ever witnessed, and that made it clear how important the Alabama game meant to the fan base.
–––
Tennessee came to play – it was as simple as that. The way the Vols started the game by jumping out to a 21-7 lead was nothing short of impressive. The energy surrounding the game – and the electricity inside of Neyland Stadium – certainly amped up Josh Heupel's squad and helped it get off to such a strong start.
I'll be honest: I was shocked at how well Tennessee was playing out of the gate. The Vols had been able to start fast all throughout the season, but this opponent was Alabama – a team that hardly ever gets down 21-7. That just doesn't happen. But this Tennessee team is built different, and it was ready to go to work from the moment the game kicked off.
Although Tennessee built a nice lead, most people knew that Alabama was going to make a run – and the Tide did just that. With Alabama leading 35-34 going into the fourth quarter, the Vols' missed extra point was proving to be the difference. But Chase McGrath ultimately made up for that in a big way.
After Alabama scored on the fumble return to go up 49-42 with 7:49 remaining, Tennessee didn't quit. Instead, it put together a smooth 11-play, 75-yard drive and scored on a Hendon Hooker touchdown pass to Jalin Hyatt to even the scoreboard with 3:26 to go.
While the Tide used most of the clock on their next series, Will Reichard's 50-yard field goal attempt was missed. Here we were: Tennessee had the ball from its own 32 with 15 seconds left, tied 49-49 with Alabama, looking to beat the Tide for the first time in 15 tries. Could the Vols do it?
Hooker hits Ramel Keyton for a gain of 18 yards to midfield, Vols call timeout. Hooker then finds Bru McCoy to move the ball 27 more yards to the Alabama 23. Then, after back-to-back timeouts by Tennessee and Alabama, it was McGrath's time to shine.
With two seconds on the clock, McGrath kicked a perfect 40-yard field goal to send the Vols out on top with a 52-49 victory over Alabama. They did it.
–––
I decided to make my way down to the field to catch the ending of the game – and I'm glad I did. Being down there in the moment as Tennessee pulled off a walk-off win over a longtime rival it hadn't beaten in 15 tries made for an unforgettable feeling.
As soon as McGrath's kick sailed through the uprights, I turned around to the section behind me and fans were already jumping over the rail and storming the field. One guy who ran past me had tears in his eyes and said, "We did it! We finally did it!" That moment made it clear to me: The Tennessee fan base wanted – and needed – that win so badly. It had been a long-time coming, and the Vols finally did it. That was surreal to witness.
As cigar smoke filled the air and goal posts were being broken apart and carried out of the stadium and tossed into the river, I just stood there and took it all in. I doubt I'll ever witness anything like that ever again. That scene is going to be too hard to top.
I'll never forget the night Tennessee snapped the Alabama streak.
