It's only been two seasons, but Josh Heupel has proven that he's Tennessee's guy.

The head football coach has done nothing but exceed expectations since taking over the Vols' program – and that has restored the long-lasting, championship-minded culture on Rocky Top.

When Heupel was hired by Tennessee from UCF back on January 27, 2021, many people – especially Vols fans – weren't impressed by the decision. They wanted a bigger name and someone that had been a head coach for much longer than three years. There were plenty of doubters out there, but those same people have since changed their minds about Heupel.

Since arriving in Knoxville, Heupel – who's now 44 years old – has led Tennessee to an 18-8 overall record. After having to come in and clean up the mess that was left by former head coach Jeremy Pruitt, Heupel's debut team went 7-6 and fell just short in the Music City Bowl to Purdue.

Following that seven-win campaign in 2021, Heupel guided the Vols to their best season in years in 2022 – winning 11 games, including key SEC victories over Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and LSU, and defeating Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl last Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Heupel helped develop a Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback in Hendon Hooker. He utilized wide receiver Jalin Hyatt in the best way possible, which transformed him into a projected first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He had Tennessee ranked as the No. 1 team in the country at one point. He brought back the deep love and passion for Vols football for fans all over the country.

Heupel was the man for the job all along. And he's proven that – and in just two short years.

It's hard to predict whether or not Tennessee can put together the season it did in 2022 each and every year, but I do know this: As long as Heupel is at the helm, the Vols are going to be successful. He knows how to get the best out of his players, and that's going to remain the key to success as the program moves forward.

Heupel said it best during his postgame press conference following the Orange Bowl win: "One of the great lessons – I said this to the football team after the game tonight. ... Two years ago, there was so much outside noise that wasn't necessarily positive. None of those guys paid attention to it. They worked for it. If you set your mind to something and work, you really can accomplish anything."

Tennessee has had some great, top-tier football coaches in its storied history. While General Robert Neyland, Phillip Fulmer and Johnny Majors are some of the first ones that come to mind, Heupel is quickly climbing that prestigious ladder and could ultimately be mentioned as one of the coaching legends sometime down the road.

I seriously feel that Heupel could make Tennessee his home for years and years to come. It's clear that he loves being on Rocky Top, and it's clear that the program is in very good hands under his direction. And, where else would he want to be?

Josh Heupel is going to leave a lasting legacy at Tennessee. I just know it.