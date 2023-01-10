Here is where both programs currently stand near mid-January.

With SEC play getting into full swing, ESPN has updated its projected March Madness fields – and both Tennessee's men's and women's teams have made the cut.

Currently, the Vols sit as the No. 5 team in the country in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. Joe Lunardi of ESPN agrees that Tennessee sits just outside the top four, earning a No. 2 seed in March Madness.

Lunardi projects that the Vols will open up against 15-seeded Norfolk State in the opening round in Greensboro. Following that game would be a contest with either Missouri or Utah State/Utah.

Then, it would be likely that Tennessee would face either 3-seeded Texas or 6-seeded Marquette.

If the Vols were able to put together three wins and advance to their second-ever Elite Eight, it would likely either face 1-seeded Purdue in a rematch of the 2019 Sweet 16, 4-seeded Xavier or 5-seeded TCU.

The other No. 2 seeds in the field would be UConn, UCLA and Houston. Along with Purdue as a No. 1 seed, Lunardi also projects Alabama, Kansas and Arizona to earn spots as top seeds. The Vols have already faced – or will face – all three of those teams.

Tennessee would be joined by six other SEC teams in this model. This is good for third-most in the country by a conference.

For the Vols, a No. 2 seed would be the highest since they were a No. 2 seed in 2019. If Tennessee can move into a spot as a No. 1 seed, it would be the first time in school history.