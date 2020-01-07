Markevious Brown impressed with Vols growth and development
Pahokee, Fla. class of 2021 4-star defensive back Markevious Brown, who attends IMG Academy, has plenty of suitors courting him. Brown currently has a top-8 list of schools — Tennessee, Georgia, Pe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news