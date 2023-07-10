With the selection of Tennessee pitcher Andrew Lindsey in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB Draft, the Vols now have two pitchers off the board.

Following Chase Dollander being picked at No. 9, Lindsey was taken by the Miami Marlins with the No. 146 pick in the draft.

Lindsey is the third Tennessee player to be selected in the event.

The right-handed pitcher played in just one season for the Vols before being selected. He began his career at Walters State CC before transferring to Charlotte. He then took a year off from baseball in 2022 and ultimately played his junior season at Tennessee.

The New Johnsonville, Tenn. native began the year in the bullpen but was eventually moved into the starting rotation. He started in nine games while making 21 appearances. During this time, he earned a 2.90 ERA and a 3-4 record.

At the end of the year, Lindsey truly found his stride while being used as the team's opening starter. He was named to the Clemson All-Regional Team and was the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week and Dick Howser Trophy National Player of the Week in late May.

His effort throughout the year was enough to land him on the 2023 Baseball America All-American Third-Team.

Now, he will look to climb up the minor leagues and find a spot in the MLB.