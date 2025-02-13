Lady Vols basketball runs past Auburn to kick off homestand

To begin a three-game stretch at home, the Lady Vols had little issue with Auburn.

No. 15 Tennessee would race past the Tigers to win 99-61 in Knoxville.

With the Lady Vols' (18-6, 5-6 SEC) recent success coming on the road and against out of conference UConn, the win over Auburn (12-13, 3-9) is the first SEC home win for Tennessee since beating Mississippi State on Jan. 17.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

After a game that featured 71 of 77 points coming from just four players in the loss at LSU, the Lady Vols had all 10 players who saw the floor in both halves score. This featured five players in double figures.

Leading the way was Jewel Spear who finished with 17 points. Behind her was Ruby Whitehorn with who notched 15 after a strong start.

Zee Spearman, Kaniya Boyd and Talaysia Cooper also finished with 10 or more points.

As a team, Tennessee shot 55.7% from the field while shooting 14-for-28 on 3-pointers.