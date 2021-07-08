Marquarius 'Squirrel' White breaks down decision to commit to Tennessee

Tennessee picked up a commitment from Marquarius 'Squirrel' White on Thursday afternoon, the three-star wide receiver announced on Twitter, choosing the Vols over Louisville.

“I chose Tennessee because I felt like I was at home in Tennessee," White told Volquest. "I really love the coaches there and I felt like I would be in a great position in their hands.

“I was looking for somewhere where I could achieve my goals long-term. A place that I could fit in at long term. And Tennessee felt like home. They’ve got great players, great coaches, great fans.”

White developed a great bond with Tennessee wide receivers coach Kodi Burns throughout his recruitment. That bond helped the Pinson, Alabama native feel at home on Rocky Top.

“I have a great relationship with Coach Burns," White said. "I know that I will always have a great relationship with him on and off the field because, when I was on my official visit, we played video games together and it was just another moment in which I felt that connection that I was looking for during my recruitment.”

“We were playing Madden and I was beating him. I’m up 2-1 on him in our series we have going on. Of course I was playing as the Packers because they’re my favorite team.”

It wasn't just the bond with Burns that led White to choose Tennessee over an offer list that consisted of more than 20 schools, including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and Michigan.

His relationship with Vols head coach Josh Heupel pushed Tennessee over the top in White's recruitment.

"I really like Coach Heupel and Coach Golesh a lot," White said. "Coach Heupel pushed it over the top. He’s very truthful and he’ll tell it as it is straight to your face.”

White took an official visit to Tennessee the last weekend of June following official visits to Louisville and Virginia Tech. The Vols made his top 10 back on on April 15.

As a junior this past year at Clay-Chalkville, White caught 44 passes for 877 yards and 13 touchdowns. He claims to have been timed at 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash and was clocked at 10.96 seconds in the 100 meters.

“They like the speed I can bring to the table and that's what they’ve been looking for," White said. "I can do pretty much everything they need me to do.”

White is Tennessee's ninth known commitment in the class of 2022. He's the first wide receiver to pick the Vols and the fifth offensive player to do so.