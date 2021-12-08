Marquise Gilbert details Heupel visit, final 3

Tennessee has been on a bit of a run lately in the defensive backfield, earning the commits of Christian Harrison, Jourdan Thomas and Desmond Williams the past two weeks, with the latter coming from the Junior College ranks. Needing some more immediate help, the Volunteers still sit firmly in the mix for Hutchinson Community College standout, Marquise Gilbert. “We are in a good spot,” the safety said of Tennessee. “We are still getting tighter with just the player and coach relationship. They are still a priority for me.” Last Friday, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect announced his top-three of Tennessee, Florida State and Auburn.

And on Tuesday, Josh Heupel made his way to campus to chat with Gilbert. He was accompanied by Tim Banks, Willie Martinez and Alex Golesh. “It was good just to catch up with those guys following my official visit to see if I had any further questions or concerns. It was a great time to sit down and talk with them,” the target said of the in-person meeting. “They were just showing me the opportunity I could have and the vision they have for a guy coming in like me.” The opportunity for Gilbert would be to come in and earn some playing time right away. Tennessee struggled at times at the safety position and would like to get faster in the backend. With Trevon Flowers going through Senior Day activities in the finale and with Theo Jackson and Kenneth George exhausting their eligibility, there could be up to four departures in the secondary from this year’s roster, including Alontae Taylor. Gilbert is a guy who has played it all. He repped more at cornerback in 2021 for Hutchinson but has played safety during his time in JUCO as well. The Vols like him on that backline and see him as a guy who could maybe even play nickelback. “They love my range and size and know what I can bring to a defense,” the prospect said of the Vols. “When you recruit a JUCO guy, they want to get you on the field as soon as possible. It’s just a matter of me going in and earning it.”