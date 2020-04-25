Martavius French excited to begin his Volunteer journey
Martavius French once said he would never go to Tennessee.
“My family always loved Tennessee, but I felt like I was never going to go there. I had other schools that were after me.,” the 2020 Vol signee said. “But the Oklahoma’s, LSU’s and Florida’s didn’t have what I needed. They didn’t have the love or atmosphere like Tennessee had.”
Life comes at you fast.
French, who previously committed to Arkansas three months prior, committed to the Vols on October 22. As we know now, he was not alone, two of his best friends also announced their intentions in coming to Knoxville the same night.
“It was always going to be my decision. It obviously came down to Arkansas and Tennessee, but I felt like UT was the better choice for me,” French reflected. “It’s really a dream come true to have the opportunity to play with two of your teammates and best friends from high school.”
The ‘Whitehaven Trio’ – consisting of French, Bryson Eason and Tamarion McDonald – will all jockey for positioning on the defensive depth chart come fall. The latter will start in the secondary while French joins Eason at inside linebacker.
“It’s going to be a good time up there at Tennessee. Really, it’s a blessing,” French said. “I’ve been playing with Bryson since seventh grade and we have been balling out. We are ready to see what is in store with us at linebacker.”
Many factors came down to French flipping from the Razorbacks to the Vols. The chance to come in and play right away like Henry To’o To’o did in 2019 was one, but Jeremy Pruitt was the real difference maker.
“I enjoyed the recruiting process and being able to go to places and meet people I never thought I would,” French reflected. “Coach Pruitt has been on me – really all three of us – since 2018. I really like that he is a defensive-minded coach. It was nice to picture the head coach teaching and developing me on a personal level.”
French has been staying busy during the quarantine period by running laps around his neighborhood and shrugging and curling every night with free weights. The four-star has been on zoom sessions with McDonald and Eason going over the playbook and keeping each other accountable in conditioning.
“I’m trying to take care of the little things now so I can go right in there and start learning from guys like Henry T,” French said. “I want to know the system and know what to do early on. Having the chance to be in position to play early on is a blessing.
“I want to show them early on what I can do for years to come.”
Though it’s a time of uncertainty, it’s also a time of excited for in-coming freshmen like French. The Memphis, Tenn. native is eager to play on TV for the first time and continue forming relationships with members of the class.
“Every athlete who signs to play college football has high expectations for their class. I have those same high expectations,” French said of the 2020 signing class. “I like them all and they have me real excited. They are going to be my brothers and that’s important to me.”
French grew up watching a lot of LSU and Alabama football – rooting for stars such as Tyrann Matthew and Julio Jones. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker expects to improve every year with the hope of becoming a star like them in a few years.
“I just want to get in the rotation my freshman year,” French said. “I don’t want to set lofty goals – I don’t have to start. I want to get adjusted to the game. I need to focus on improving every day and being a great teammate.”
Q & A with Tennessee 2020 Signee Martavius French
What’s on the playlist? “NBA YoungBoy, G Herbo, Money Bagg, Pooh Sheisty, Chief Keef, BlocBoy JB, Lil Durk and Polk G.”
Favorite football memory? “When I caught a one-handed interception in a middle school playoff game.”
Favorte pro football team? “Atlanta Falcons”
Favorite athlete? “Julio Jones”
Go-to pregame meal? “Chicken tenders, macaroni and loaded mashed potatoes.”