Martavius French once said he would never go to Tennessee.

“My family always loved Tennessee, but I felt like I was never going to go there. I had other schools that were after me.,” the 2020 Vol signee said. “But the Oklahoma’s, LSU’s and Florida’s didn’t have what I needed. They didn’t have the love or atmosphere like Tennessee had.”

Life comes at you fast.

French, who previously committed to Arkansas three months prior, committed to the Vols on October 22. As we know now, he was not alone, two of his best friends also announced their intentions in coming to Knoxville the same night.

“It was always going to be my decision. It obviously came down to Arkansas and Tennessee, but I felt like UT was the better choice for me,” French reflected. “It’s really a dream come true to have the opportunity to play with two of your teammates and best friends from high school.”

The ‘Whitehaven Trio’ – consisting of French, Bryson Eason and Tamarion McDonald – will all jockey for positioning on the defensive depth chart come fall. The latter will start in the secondary while French joins Eason at inside linebacker.

“It’s going to be a good time up there at Tennessee. Really, it’s a blessing,” French said. “I’ve been playing with Bryson since seventh grade and we have been balling out. We are ready to see what is in store with us at linebacker.”

Many factors came down to French flipping from the Razorbacks to the Vols. The chance to come in and play right away like Henry To’o To’o did in 2019 was one, but Jeremy Pruitt was the real difference maker.