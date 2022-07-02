Martels Carter certainly one to watch

Tennessee’s final camp before the dead period started was a bit different than other camps. The Vols opened the camp with position meetings where assistant coaches took campers through some film study before going and camping much like you would do before a practice.

“I have never at a meeting at a camp before.” Class of 2025 defensive back Martels Carter said. “I love the way coach (Willie) Martinez coaches. When we were watching film, I liked how he broke everything down.”

On the field, Martinez’s focus with Carter was all about technique.

“He helped me with my footwork.”

The Chattanooga native was impressive working both sides of the ball and was one of the fast players at camp measuring in at 5-11, 180 pounds.

“I feel like I did what I was supposed to do at camp,” Carter said. “I didn’t get a ball caught on me. I went on offense and felt like I dominated there as well.

“Coach Buck (Fitzgerald) told me to show the dog in me and have the right mentality to do what I’m supposed to do.”

Carter has 20 offers already and admits a good camp showing only continues to help his confidence.

“It makes me feel great knowing that I can compete at a high level against competition. It makes me feel good.

“I’m just trying to take it one day at a time and not get the big head about it all. I like Tennessee. Orange is my favorite color. It’s home being from Tennessee.”

It appears the Vols will have plenty of competition the next few years as plenty of schools will try and get Carter to call their campus home.