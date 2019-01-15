Former Vol quarterback Tee Martin, who led the Vols to a National Championship in 1998 is coming home again.

ESPN's Chris Low reported early Tuesday morning that Martin is set to join Jeremy Pruitt’s staff as an assistant coach.

Martin and Pruitt began having discussions some ten days ago. Those discussions heated up over the weekend leading to Martin’s return to Rocky Top.

It’s unclear at this time what Martin’s title will be although he’s expected to coach wide receivers.

Current receivers coach David Johnson remains on staff and has been on the road recruiting this week. He’s expected to be recruiting in Louisiana today.

Colleges can only have 10 on field assistant coaches so someone has to depart or move to an off the field role.

Martin spent last season as the offensive coordinator at Southern Cal. He was let coach by head coach Clay Helton and has been mentioned as a candidate at several schools over the last two weeks including Miami, Louisville, Alabama and of course Tennessee.

Martin has previous SEC experience as a coach spending two seasons as the receivers coach at Kentucky.

Martin is a native of Mobile, Alabama. In 1996, Tennessee won a heated recruiting battle over Auburn to land Martin who would fill Peyton Mannings shoes leading the Vols to an undefeated championship season in 1998.

Now 22 years after that recruiting battle and 20 years after bringing home Tennessee’s last national and conference championship, Tennessee has won the battle for Martin, bringing one of its own back home.