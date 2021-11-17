Martinez likes, offers 2022 JUCO defensive back Moses Alexander

As Tennessee continues its quest to round out the Class of 2022, it’s doing so by tracking down untapped potential. Cornerback Moses Alexander of Kilgore Junior College fits the bill as he’s another prospect who is relatively new to the game with an incredibly high ceiling. “I’ve only played football since my junior year of high school and only played cornerback since senior year,” Alexander told Volquest. “I didn’t have a bunch of offers out of high school, but I do think I’ve grown a lot. I still haven’t tapped into my full potential.” The Galveston, Texas native boasted no Division I offers out of high school. Instead, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound athlete had offers from three JUCOs, two Division II programs and one from Division III. But it’s a different ballgame now as 17 big time football schools are after his services two years later.

“Tennessee offered a few days ago. Coach [Willie] Martinez called me and talked about watching me practice a few days before that. Then, he let me know I had an offer. He said I was really flexible and asked me if I was interested.” The interest is certainly there and a visit sometime this fall is in the works – though a date has not been finalized. Alexander hasn’t been anywhere to visit this fall but does plan to take his time in making a decision before departing on a new journey in January. “Tennessee likes my blend of size and speed. Not many corners can move like me being a bigger guy,” the prospect said. “I’m physical at the line of scrimmage. I’m an aggressive player and communicate well. I work hard.” The Junior College standout doesn’t have a top-list right now but acknowledged Tennessee, Mississippi State, Utah, Missouri and Houston are currently leading the pack. “Every school is in consideration but those are my top ones right now,” the cornerback said. “Utah has sent a bunch of defensive backs to the league. Houston is going to the Pac-12 and is close to home. The Missouri and Mississippi State caching staffs are amazing and Tennessee is great. “I could most definitely see myself playing there [Tennessee]. It’ll be important for me to see the campus, but Tennessee is up there. The coaching staff is amazing and the fans are always showing love on social media.”

The fact that Tennessee hails from the Southeastern Conference is appealing for Alexander, who admits he doesn’t know an awful lot about the program right now. Though he’s learning more, he only previously knew Tennessee for being the home of Alvin Kamara and Inky Johnson. Kilgore sits with an even 4-4 record right now. With a victory on Saturday, the Rangers are likely in the playoffs. Alexander has one interception this season. “I’ve been doing alright but definitely could be doing better,” the prospect said. “Recruiting is quite the experience. People are always texting me asking about the offers I get and all of that. I wish every player could experience this.” Martinez is leading the charge in this recruitment and has been in communication for about a month now with Alexander. The cornerback will have four years to play three seasons at the next level.