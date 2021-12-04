Masai Reddick 'eager' to sign with Vols, get to work

One of the first stops members of the Tennessee football staff made this week was in Detroit to check in on Cass Tech standout, Masai Reddick.

“Coach [Tim] Banks and coach [Glen] Elarbee came up to see me,” the Tennessee commit said. “We all just sat down and talked together, watched the game and ate. We talked about football and how things were going to go in the coming weeks with Signing Day on December 15.

“They were telling me how it was going to go with me coming into the program. They were saying how excited they were to have me. It was a really good day.”

It’s unclear exactly which day the 6-foot-3, 280-pound offensive lineman will sign, but it will be during the Early Singing portion of the recruiting calendar. The plan is to have a routine celebration of sorts at the school.

“From how I feel, they are really excited to get me into the building,” Redick said of the Vol staff. “They said they can’t wait to get me a playbook and for me to get used to the plays. They are eager to get me training and into the culture. They want me to bring what I have individually and add on to what they already have in that room.

“They already have some great guys who are ready to get down to work in preparation for a bowl game, championship or whatever. Those guys are ready to work and they are ready to get me in there and for me to do what I do best and to add on to it.”

The Wolverine State native will slide into the interior when arriving in Knoxville before potentially moving outside to tackle later on in his career. With a bevy of experienced returners back on the roster for next season, Reddick is excited to learn from the likes of Jerome Carvin, Javontez Spraggins, Ollie Lane and others at guard.