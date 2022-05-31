Masai Reddick thrilled to begin Volunteer journey

Three of Tennessee’s four offensive line signees from the signing class of 2022 were on campus this spring as early enrollees. Detroit, Mich. native Masai Reddick was not, btu that’s about to change this weekend when he reports to Rocky Top to join his new teammates for the summer term.

“I’m really excited and really looking forward to getting there with the guys and getting to work,” the 6-foot-5, 330-pounder told the Locked on Vols podcast this week. “I’m looking forward to getting used to the atmosphere. I’ve only been down there a couple of times for a couple of days. When I get down there, I’m down there for good.”

While Addison Nichols, Brian Grant and Mo Clipper have been involved with Tennessee’s strength and condition program this spring, Reddick has been working as well to make it as easy as a transition as possible to the next level.

“I’ve been doing the basics – continuously running to make sure I stay conditioned. Strength of course, but also just trying to make sure I’m balanced by keeping my weight where it is right now,” the offensive lineman said of his winter workouts. “I’ve been working on my speed, strength and ability to explode with power as best as possible, but also being able to control my body when I do all those things.

“That’s definitely what I’ve been working on.”

Still, there will be an adaption period for the three-star. The mauler is looking forward to the challenge and excited for what he can turn into at the next level.

“Everything is for a reason. There’s no waste movement or wasted time,” Reddick said of a college weight program. “The things they’ve been having me do is to make sure I’m in the best spot physically and health wise, to make sure I’m ready and prepared to go through practice and to get ready for the season”

The Cass Tech graduate will have the opportunity to learn from a veteran class in 2022 and hopes to add some depth on the interior of the Tennessee offensive line before pushing for a starting position later in his career.