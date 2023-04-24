With the majority of Tennessee's roster departing for the MLB Draft, Tony Vitello was tasked with finding talent to replace the outgoing players.

While recruiting high schoolers and transfers, Vitello's biggest find was Maui Ahuna.

At Kansas, Ahuna batted at a .396 average while raking in 48 RBI and eight home runs in his sophomore year. This earned him a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team and a high ranking for the 2023 draft.

Due to this, Vitello jumped at the opportunity to bring him to Knoxville.

However, the beginning of Ahuna's tenure in orange has been riddled with controversy and injuries.

Ahuna was forced to miss a collection of games to begin the season due to the NCAA failing to grant the transfer eligibility.

Then, Vitello was suspended by the university for issues relating to Ahuna's recruitment.

Following this stretch of uncertainty, Ahuna was finally cleared to join the team. Despite his newly approved eligibility, the shortstop struggled to make an impact. Whether it was at the plate or in the field, he continually came up short of the high expectations placed on him.

To make things worse, Ahuna began to suffer from issues within his back that held him out of additional games.

This disappointing start to the year was left in the past over the weekend, though.

Ahuna played in all three games vs. Vanderbilt as the Vols swept the Commodores in dominating fashion.

While being slotted in the leadoff role on Saturday and Sunday, Ahuna dominated at the plate. He went 3-for-7 with three walks, seven RBI, two runs and a three-run homer.

Although he has been moved in and out of the top spot in the order, Vitello likes what he brings as the leadoff man.

“It changes the dynamic of the lineup because he really can be anywhere in the lineup, but he seems to take comfort in being in that leadoff spot or that first spot," said Vitello after Sunday's win. "As of late, he’s kind of adjusted with two strikes, and so now, even if he doesn’t do something on the stat sheet that is productive, his at-bats are more competitive."

Ahuna wasn't just elite at the plate, though. He also made multiple extremely difficult plays in the field while at shortstop.

This included gunning down Vanderbilt speedster Enrique Bradfield Jr. on balls he typically beats out.

With Drew Beam not earning a high number of strikeouts and instead inducing weak contact, this level of play behind him was necessary on Sunday.

“We knew coming into the season that Maui (Ahuna) was going to make those plays," said Beam. "He made them in the fall. It was good to see him make them. He is not stressing. He is loose and relaxed and playing his game and it is awesome seeing him play that way.”

Although Ahuna put together a complete performance to close out the weekend, Vitello still thinks the best is yet to come.

While the season is about halfway completed, the Vols will need this improved play from their shortstop to help boost their seeding in the SEC and NCAA Tournament.

"He’s really gifted and to be honest with you, I’ve said this about a few guys and I’ve been fairly correct with guys that we have here — he’s a long way from being as good as he can be," said Vitello.

Next, Ahuna and Tennessee will host Bellarmine on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Then, it will face Mississippi State in Knoxville over the weekend in a series that begins on Thursday.