Maurer's start not a surprise to teammates
After a 1-4 start to the season that few would have predicted Tennessee is looking for a spark as they prepare to welcome Mississippi State to Knoxville on Saturday. Many fans believe that the Vols...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news