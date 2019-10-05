Maurer shows promise in first start
A big chunk of the Tennessee fan base got what it wanted today against Georgia, a change at quarterback. Freshman Brian Maurer got his first career start against the Bulldogs, and while he had his ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news