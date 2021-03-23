Maxie Baudoin high on Rodney Garner's track record
Maxie Baudoin was a guy who was being evaluated and vetted by the previous staff in Knoxville. Shelton Felton was leading the charge and the Vols offered the 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive tackle ou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news