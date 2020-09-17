VolQuest - Four downs: Mays clears first hurdle, pass rush, passing game needs to grow

Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays is one step closer to seeing the football field this fall. Mays, who transferred from Georgia in January, won his NCAA appeal for immediate eligibility on Thursday.

Thursday’s win was from an appeal filed after his first waiver was denied last month. So the NCAA says Mays can play, but that’s the first of two steps as Jeremy Pruitt explained.

“Today we heard back from the NCAA. They approved Cade’s appeal. This has always been a two step process,” Pruitt said. “The next thing is the SEC. It’s good that our governing body decided to allow him to play. I haven’t had a chance to talk to Greg (Sankey) much about it. I know this. Everything from this pandemic, Greg Sankey has done a great job from a leadership standpoint with everyone in the conference. His number one thing has always been his protection of the players and putting our student athletes first. I have a lot of confidence in the outcome.

“I’m not sure exactly sure on all the rules on NCAA transfers. We might be the only conference or they might all be this way when it comes to transfers in the conference. I don’t know. I do know that the SEC in the past has not allowed that. So this would be a waiver through the SEC.”

Pruitt said he has a lot of conference in the outcome but it should be noted the outcome is by no means a slam dunk. The SEC has always disapproved or discouraged transfers within the conference. In fact if Mays were to win, Pruitt said it might be a first for the SEC for a non grad transfer.

“We have always known that (SEC has to sign off). It’s the way the protocol has set up. I have been on the other end. I think the first time was in 2016, now it was a grad transfer but at that time nobody was allowed to transfer within the conference. I think Mo Smith who was a defensive back for us at Alabama transferred to Georgia and he was granted a waiver. Brandon Kennedy was a grad transfer. I think this would be a first,” Pruitt said.

There’s no timetable on a decision from the league office and Tennessee is not the only school waiting on a ruling. Ole Miss is as well.

Pruitt has made it clear for a while that all transfers should be immediately eligible given the uncertainties of this year.

“To me, there’s a big part of all of this that I’ve been very concerned about with all of our players and all of our young people, is mental health. I can’t imagine being a child from five or six to age 25 or 30 that they feel like their youth is being taken away, the things that they’re used to doing,” Pruitt said.

“So, with that, everybody that’s playing NCAA football this year, their eligibility doesn’t count, so everybody on our team can come back and play another year. A senior can be a senior again, a freshman can be a freshman again. This is not just about Cade (Mays). I would say everybody that tried to transfer, to me, it would be foolish for anybody that’s capable of enabling this, it would be foolish of us not to do that just for what’s right.”