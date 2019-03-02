For the second time in just over a month, Knoxville Catholic offensive lineman Cooper Mays was on Rocky Top on Saturday afternoon. The Vols hosted another Junior Day and it was a great chance for him to spend quality time with the Tennessee staff.

"It wasn't different than last month," Mays said.

"Maybe the only difference was I didn't do any of the junior day stuff. I just hung out with the coaches like coach (Will) Friend, coach (Jim) Chaney and coach (Jeremy) Pruitt. It was good to just be around those guys."

The message has been the same since Tennessee made it abundantly clear that Cooper was important one year ago. It has resonated and that's why Tennessee stands out to Mays.

"They tell me that I'm their guy and that I'm a huge priority," Mays said. "They love the way that I play. They tell me that they want to get me in the boat, but it's not in a pushy type manner. They know I can help the class if I committed."

So what is the plan for Mays in the recruiting process?

"My plan is to take a few more visits and see where I feel most comfortable," Mays said.

"I don't know a timeframe, but I want to make it down to Auburn, Florida, LSU, over to Clemson for a spring practice and maybe Virginia Tech. After that I'll probably shut it down."