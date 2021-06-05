MBA quarterback Marcel Reed a highlight of 'Night at Neyland' camp

Montgomery Bell Academy quarterback Marcel Reed already had a Tennessee offer coming into Friday’s ‘Night at Neyland’ camp, but the Volunteer coaching staff finally got a first-hand look at the 2023 prospect in a competitive setting.

“I think I did pretty well,” the signal-caller said afterwards. “I was talking with some of the coaches and they keep telling me to set my feet and to stay patient. They say that whenever I’m squared up to my target and have my feet set, I throw good balls.

“I had a really good time here. I liked being out here today.”

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound quarterback has a strong arm. He excelled in throwing the ball down the field in 1-on-1 drills and displayed active feet while in the pocket Friday evening.

“Coach [Joey] Halzle is telling me to be more relaxed and to use my lower body on the quick game as well,” the prospect said. “When I throw deep balls, I’m worried about using my lower body just to get the ball out here and he’s encouraging me to do the same on quick game as well.”

Reed threw for over 1,500 yards as a sophomore in 2020 and found the end zone 15 times through the air. He’s athletic and also uses his legs to extend plays – registering just under 500 rushing yards on the season.

“I use my legs to my advantage,” Reed said. It’s really easy for me because I’m a basketball player, so it’s natural for me to keep my feet going. I have quick feet and I think I can escape pressure very well to set up and throw the ball or to get out and run.”