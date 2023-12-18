For nearly every snap of the 2023 season, Tennessee has gone with 11 personnel which features a single tight end.

In this system, its been the seniors Jacob Warren and McCallan Castles manning the position. Typically, the pair switched off between drives to keep each other fresh.

However, next year, neither will be in Knoxville. Instead, both will be out of eligibility and new faces will be asked to step up.

The Vols are getting a sneak peek at what next year's room will look like, though. During bowl preparation, an emphasis is put on young players' development.

"I think it's a little bit more exciting," said Castles on the practices. "It's kind of nice because you kind of get the opportunity to get the young guys more involved and develop them a little bit. So, they get a lot more reps. They're definitely more excited cause they're not playing scout team, they're actually repping our offense and defense. The energy gets a little bit up there and you get some good stuff out there."

One of these players is freshman Ethan Davis.

While he hasn't played much in his first collegiate season, he is going to be asked to be one of the two tight ends to play the majority of the snaps in 2024. For Davis, this year has been devoted to putting on necessary weight and getting integrated within the offense.

"You can tell he's a little winded because he's not used to having to run as much while he's gained weight," said Castles. "But he looks good out there. He's definitely gotten even better in this offense. He's really embraced the run blocking side of it. You can tell he's being very deliberate in every rep that he gets out there."

Learning to be an effective run blocker is somewhat new for Davis. In high school, he was used more as a receiver than a blocker. In college, he'll be asked to do both at a high level, though.

This situation is very similar to Castles'. When coming to Tennessee from UC Davis and Cal, his biggest trait was his ability in the pass game. Once getting here, he took the time to learn how to be effective elsewhere, as well.

With tight ends coach Alec Abeln having a background as a lineman, this insight helped a lot. Now, Castles is also lending the knowledge of what he's learned to Davis during bowl practice.

"I think just keep coaching him up on every rep," said Castles. "Whenever he comes off, he looks at me and asks what did you think of the rep. I think his biggest thing is just realizing he's going to have to do it all next year. He needs to be mentally prepared. There's going to be success and failures. I think thats the one thing, you can see some reps, he doesn't get it, he gets frustrated with it when he's not doing it right. Its like, dude, you have a whole calendar year to get ready. You're going to be alright. Just keep working on your steps and get better.

"Pretty similar in the run game (to me). Which is funny because its something he didn't do that much and something I didn't do a whole lot. It's so similar. You can tell he gets frustrated and its like you haven't done that for that long. You're going to get there, don't worry about it."

Davis won't be alone, though. This week, Notre Dame transfer Holden Staes also decided to take his talents to Knoxville.

Now, he'll pair up with Davis to make a formidable duo. While Staes is more of a blocker, the two pair up nicely.

Castles has been in Staes shoes before as an incoming transfer. Due to this, he has some advice.

"For Holden, I think coming in, its just feel out the room and get to know the guys better," said Castles. "Don't put too much in having to learn the offense right away when you're here for a whole week. You're going back home after, you hang out for a couple weeks, then come back and actually going in on the offense for spring ball."



Castles will play in his final college game on Jan. 1, 2024 in the Citrus Bowl. As an NFL prospect, he will likely be selected late in the following draft.

However, the chance against Iowa in the bowl game could be critical in improving his stock.