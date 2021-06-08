McCallie's Carson Gentle performs well at camp, picks up Vols' offer

An underclassman who stood out Tuesday when camping at Tennessee was McCallie pass rusher Carson Gentle. The 2024 prospect, who already boasts two SEC offers, held his own with older campers, putting on a show at times.

“I feel like I did pretty well. It felt great to get back out here and compete against older guys,” Gentle told Volquest following the session. “When we did 1-on-1s, I didn’t lose a rep. I was one of the first guys to go every time when doing drills. I knew how to do everything and it felt pretty good.”

Thanks to the impressive showing, the Tennessee coaching staff made an offer to the rising sophomore the next week.

"It's a great feeling. Coach Martinez called me and we had a great talk," the Volunteer State native said. "He told me that the coaches really liked the way I competed in camp and the way I played on film. He also said that I fit in perfectly with what they are trying to do defensively.

"I really enjoyed working with coach [Rodney] Garner in camp and coach Martinez said he wants me to get back up there later this month to spend some time with coach Garner and [Josh] Heupel."