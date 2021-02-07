VolQuest - McCallie's Kenzy Paul breaks down Vols recruitment

McCallie's Kenzy Paul breaks down Vols recruitment
McCallie’s Kenzy Paul is a name to watch out for in the 2022 cycle.
Since arriving to Chattanooga in early August, the Montreal, Quebec native has quietly picked up several Power 5 offers as both a wide reliever and cornerback. Tennessee is among them and new head coach Josh Heupel has already made a good impression.
“Tennessee offered me when the previous coaching staff was there, but they hardly ever reached out. I think I was just on the list,” Paul told Volquest. “But when coach Heupel got there, they reached out very soon.
“I talked to him and coach [Kevin] Steele both over the last week. It was really just to get to know me a little more. They were both very easy to talk to. I feel like I’m more important to this staff than the other one.”
Part of the conversation was to ask the three-star’s preference – whether he wants to play offense or defense at the next level.
“I told them I don’t have a preference,” Paul replied. “I said I’d play wherever they needed me and where they think I’d perform better. I just want to get up to that level.”
At wide receiver, the 2022 prospect usually lines up on the outside and excels in running the go, post and slant routes. Defensively, Paul is a physical corner who enjoys playing press-man coverage. 2020 was his first year playing defense, however, so he’s still learning that position.
Paul said he runs a low 4.6 or high 4.5-second 40-yard dash.
“They really just wanted to introduce themselves,” Paul explained. “They said they would be keeping in touch and wanted me to know they are watching and evaluating me.”
This past fall was the Canadian’s first semester in the States. He finished the season with several touchdowns and three interceptions. Paul was also used as a returner at times.
“Back home, our coaches knew some contacts down here and we started looking into schools in Tennessee and Virginia,” Paul said. “After visits to checkout a few schools, we chose this one and arrived in August. I came down here with a few teammates from back home.
“I like it down here because of the weather – it’s really cold up there. People are really nice here, too. Because of COVID, I haven’t gotten a chance to really get out and explore. I’m looking forward to doing that.”
Paul is already away from home and living the dorm life. So, he’s ahead of the game when it comes to mentally preparing for college.
“I’ll be ready. I won’t get homesick,” Paul said. “Whenever I’m not in school or at practice, I try to hang out with the guys. We do homework on Sundays after training and getting some extra work in on Saturdays.”
The extra work includes running routes with his quarterback and working with a defensive back coach in drills.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound athlete has 11 offers to date. The list includes Tennessee, Missouri, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Penn State, Indiana, Virginia, Duke, Cincinnati, Toledo and Tulane.
Paul plans to run track this spring (100 meter dash and hurdles) and has no plans on when he’ll announce a commitment.