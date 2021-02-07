VolQuest - McCallie's Kenzy Paul breaks down Vols recruitment

McCallie’s Kenzy Paul is a name to watch out for in the 2022 cycle.

Since arriving to Chattanooga in early August, the Montreal, Quebec native has quietly picked up several Power 5 offers as both a wide reliever and cornerback. Tennessee is among them and new head coach Josh Heupel has already made a good impression.

“Tennessee offered me when the previous coaching staff was there, but they hardly ever reached out. I think I was just on the list,” Paul told Volquest. “But when coach Heupel got there, they reached out very soon.

“I talked to him and coach [Kevin] Steele both over the last week. It was really just to get to know me a little more. They were both very easy to talk to. I feel like I’m more important to this staff than the other one.”

Part of the conversation was to ask the three-star’s preference – whether he wants to play offense or defense at the next level.

“I told them I don’t have a preference,” Paul replied. “I said I’d play wherever they needed me and where they think I’d perform better. I just want to get up to that level.”

At wide receiver, the 2022 prospect usually lines up on the outside and excels in running the go, post and slant routes. Defensively, Paul is a physical corner who enjoys playing press-man coverage. 2020 was his first year playing defense, however, so he’s still learning that position.

Paul said he runs a low 4.6 or high 4.5-second 40-yard dash.