Jeremy Pruitt’s first two recruiting classes placed an emphasis on the defensive backfield.

Alontae Taylor and Bryce Thompson highlighted the Class of 2018, while Tyus Fields, Jaylen McCollough and Aaron Beasley were additions this past winter. Most have seen the field already, with the former pairing linking up to man the starting cornerback spots as freshmen.

The Vols have three commitments for the Class of 2020 that plan to be utilized in the defensive backfield, but the defensive-minded head coach is out for more.

Pruitt, along with running backs coach David Johnson, paid a visit to Whitehaven High School in Memphis, Tenn. on Friday to speak with the Tigers’ three-headed monster at the linebacker position in Bryson Eason, Montavius French and Tamarion McDonald.

Eason and French had already received an offer from Tennessee and by Friday night, McDonald got his.

“I went down to a camp in June and coach Pruitt and coach Johnson said they would be watching me this season,” McDonald said. “I saw them Friday at our game and they have let us know they wanted all three of us. That’s why coach Pruitt came to our game.”

“He called me after the game and I had the offer.”

McDonald is listed as a four-star by Rivals, standing 6-foot-2, 215 pounds. The Memphis, Tenn. product verbally committed Mississippi State in May and has 12 other offers on the table, including Southeastern Conference rivals Kentucky, Ole Miss and LSU.