Corbet Mims was under the weather on Monday and was a bit peeved when he got called to his coach’s office.

His mood immediately changed when he realized who was there to see him though.

“Is this really Tennessee?” he thought.

Mims was then introduced to Vols defensive line coach Tracy Rocker, who extended an offer to the Memphis defensive lineman and added another in-state name to a crowded DL board.

“I’ve been waiting on this one,” Mims said.

“Tennessee is one of my favorite teams and it just made my day. I started feeling a lot better after that.”

Mims is a 6-foot-4, 240-pound outside linebacker/defensive end at Kirby, with offers from more than 20 schools including Ole Miss, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Missouri and Vandy. Tennessee is the latest school to join the mix after Mims had an impressive junior season.

Asked why Tennessee, which hadn’t been in much contact before Monday, extended the offer, Mims said Rocker found his film and “really liked my leverage. My violent hands. Coach Rocker said I’m really explosive.”

The Memphis native also impressed Tennessee’s defensive line coach with his demeanor and attitude. Despite not feeling well Monday, Mims greeted Rocker with a maturity the assistant rarely sees on the recruiting trail.

“He called me a true student athlete. He liked how I looked him right in the eye and gave him a firm handshake,” Mims explained.

“He said most other kids don’t do that. They look down or away. Or don’t even shake hands. He said I could really be a good leader and a real student athlete. He told me he wants me to be a part of the change there.”

Ole Miss is the early favorite for Mims, who has visited Oxford several times. But with Tennessee, Oklahoma and others suddenly in the picture, he’s in no rush to make a decision. He’s visited Tennessee once for a 7-on-7 tournament, but did not get to truly tour the campus or see the facilities. He’s eager to change that next month, hoping to make a trip east and see the school where one of his favorite former players — a guy he’s only see via highlights — was a star.

“I love the old school guys. Reggie White is one of my favorites,” he said.

“So right now I’m keeping my mind open. Me (and my family) want to visit some schools this summer on unofficial visits. Coach Rocker talked about finding a day to get us up to Tennessee.”