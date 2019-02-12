Memphis' Turner plans to see the Vols
Memphis, Tennessee standout Darin Turner is committed to LSU, but the 4-star wide receiver is still listening and talking to other schools.“I’m verbally committed to LSU, but I haven’t signed any p...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news