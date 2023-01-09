Miami transfer offensive tackle John Campbell lands at Tennessee
The Vols have been on a roll Monday — securing three commitments from the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The third addition of the day comes from former Miami offensive tackle John Campbell. He becomes the second offensive line transfer for the Vols — along with former Texas offensive lineman Andrej Karic.
Campbell is a versatile offensive lineman who can play multiple positions. While he spent a majority of his time playing left tackle at Miami, he can also play left guard or right tackle.
During his redshirt freshman season he made starts at all three positions — filling in wherever needed. Fast forward to this season and he was the full-time starting left tackle.
The Vols have made it clear they want to improve their offensive line all they can. With Campbell and Karic from the portal — as well as incoming 2023 commits Vysen Lang, Larry Johnson, Ayden Bussell, Trevor Duncan, and Shamurad Umarov — they have done just that.
As a recruit in 2018, Campbell received a four-star rating and was ranked as the 19th-best offensive tackle in the country. He brings experience and versatility to the Vols’ position group.
