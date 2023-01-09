The third addition of the day comes from former Miami offensive tackle John Campbell . He becomes the second offensive line transfer for the Vols — along with former Texas offensive lineman Andrej Karic .

The Vols have been on a roll Monday — securing three commitments from the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Campbell is a versatile offensive lineman who can play multiple positions. While he spent a majority of his time playing left tackle at Miami, he can also play left guard or right tackle.

During his redshirt freshman season he made starts at all three positions — filling in wherever needed. Fast forward to this season and he was the full-time starting left tackle.

The Vols have made it clear they want to improve their offensive line all they can. With Campbell and Karic from the portal — as well as incoming 2023 commits Vysen Lang, Larry Johnson, Ayden Bussell, Trevor Duncan, and Shamurad Umarov — they have done just that.

As a recruit in 2018, Campbell received a four-star rating and was ranked as the 19th-best offensive tackle in the country. He brings experience and versatility to the Vols’ position group.