Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-21 07:41:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan OL talks Vol offer

Fawr4niynziwzbc5lz3v
Rivals.com
Brent Hubbs • VolQuest.com
@Brent_Hubbs
Publisher

Edwardsburg, Michigan offensive lineman Josh Priebe has had a busy few weeks with offers coming in from around the country. His latest scholarship was his first SEC offer coming from Tennessee comi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}