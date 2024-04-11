Special teams, special plays, special players. Tennessee football special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler certainly subscribes to this mindset as the Vols have had impressive units under his watch. As spring practice winds down, he updated where the special teams units stand at this point in the off-season. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Punt and kick return options

Despite losing one of the best returners in the country in Dee Williams, the Vols have plenty of options to replace his production. When asked about punt return in specific, Ekeler didn't hesitate to drop the name Squirrel White. The speedy slot receiver has the tools to compete and appears to be one of the leaders for the position. "Start with punt returns, you've got Squirrel," said Ekeler. "He’s done it in games around here and has been really electric. We’ve probably got about five other guys that are truly legit. So, that competition is really ongoing and will go through the summer and into fall camp. But I’ll tell you what, whoever is back there is gonna be absolutely dynamite. We’re going to continue on the trajectory we’ve started for three years here and this will be our best year guaranteed." As far as kick return, the same sentiment stands. There is competition for the spot but a lot of trust in whoever gets it. "Same thing," said Ekeler. "We’ve got a lot of new guys, a lot of guys with different skill sets, which we’ve evaluated in the spring. We feel really good about where we’re headed in the kickoff return unit. And again, it should be our best year yet and not even close." One of the players who could enter the fold despite being just a freshman is Boo Carter. The athlete is working at STAR on defense, but is special with the ball in his hands. The thought is that getting him involved in returns could be key. Ekeler doesn't mind a freshman being the returner as long as they're ready and thinks Carter could fit this mold. "I’ve been other places, and in this conference too, where we had a true freshman back there and he was an All-American," said Ekeler. "So I don’t bat an eye and if they’re ready, they’re ready. And Boo Carter, I’m not saying he’s the guy but he’s in that competition. And Boo Carter, he don’t care if he’s in front of 102,000, he don’t care if he’s in front of five people, he’s Boo and he’s so locked in and focused on what he does. He’s just a great football player, regardless if he’s our returner this year, he can play a ton of ball around here. Absolutely love that guy. He’s just a great football player."

Jackson Ross settling in at punter

Last season, punter Jackson Ross didn't get off to a great start. However, he rebounded after the tough beginning to his Vols career and finished as one of the better punters in the conference. Ekeler understands the challenges Ross had to go through. It was his first year of playing American football and moving to the United States. With the uniqueness of the punter, Ekeler is ready to exploit his advantages. The coverage system is built around Ross to use his abilities as much as possible. This includes being comfortable kicking with both feet. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Spring Practice Central: Everything from Tennessee football's 12th day "You look at it and it was his first year of football," said Ekeler. "He’s never played other than Australian rules football. So Jackson, we’ve developed a system around his skillset. He’s probably the only guy in the country who can kick it equally well with his right and left foot and he’s got some other skill sets we haven’t shown yet, so we’re really excited about. Just last week he came up and he’s like, ‘Hey, I, I like this kick and I like this’. And so we build protections, build our scheme around his skillset. He’s got a unique skill set and he’s an awesome guy, great to work with." Ekeler says this is just the beginning for the redshirt-sophomore, though. He put the blame on himself for the slow start but expects big things come this season. "You should see him take his game to a whole other level," said Ekeler. "And you look at it, last year 17 of his 55 punts were killed inside the ten. And I said it after the first game, I screwed that up and I told you guys he was gonna be a damn weapon. That’s what he is."

Young guys getting reps on special teams