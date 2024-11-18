Miles Kitselman details first half touchdown run in Vols' loss at Georgia

Nov 16, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Miles Kitselman (87) dives over the goal line for a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. (Photo by Dale Zanine-Imagn Images)

Miles Kitselman noticed something different about Georgia's defense. As the Tennessee tight end trotted from the sideline towards the 1-yard line where the Vols' offense was facing third-and-goal. The Bulldogs' alignment wasn't what Kitselman was expecting, but it didn't matter. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM He lined up in the backfield as part of a jumbo package that included defensive lineman Jaxson Moi in front of him and running back Dylan Sampson behind him. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava motioned, then Moi shifted over to right guard Javontez Spraggins. That's where Kitselman was supposed to go, but Georgia's defense had it plugged, so Kitselman went air born. He leaped over the line and landed in the end zone, capping the Vols' opening drive with a touchdown and given them an early lead at Sanford Stadium last Saturday. "We've had that planned all year," Kitselman said. "Watching film on Georgia's defense, thought the belly play was going to be there and they came out in a different defense that we weren't expecting, but we came the plan on anyway. The o-line did a great job of surging and keeping those guys low and Jaxson Moi feeding it up in there. It was just well executed by everyone up front."

Tennessee lost, 31-17, but that sequence, in that juncture of a game with what was at stake and on the road after Tennessee had struggled to finish drives in the red zone for more than a month, was another example of how much confidence the coaching staff has in Kitselman. Once a junior college transfer that played a small role in two seasons at Alabama, it was unclear exactly what Kitselman's role would be at Tennessee after he was added to a tight ends room that returned Ethan Davis and had already added Notre Dame transfer Holden Staes before spring practices. Through 10 games, Kitselman has been the headliner of the group and one of the headliners of the Vols' offense, flashing his versatility again with a rushing touchdown that he had been gunning for since the play was first installed. "I can pull up my third grade pee wee football (tape). I had 22 rushing touchdowns. It was pretty crazy," Kitselman quipped. "But the last time I scored a rushing touchdown was high school...Third grade me has been itching for (that play) for sure and I'm glad I got the opportunity."