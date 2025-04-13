Miles Kitselman excited to have 'guys that want to be here' at Tennessee

In response to Nico Iamaleava departing from Tennessee as spring camp came to a close, Kitselman addressed the media despite being held out due to injury. He wanted it to be known that he's excited about where the team is at, even without Iamaleava.

"I've been on some talented teams that haven't done too well because there were a bunch of individuals on those teams," Kitselman said. "I'm not just saying this to say this, but this teams different. Our o-line is close, our wide receivers are close, our tight ends are the closest group I've ever been with, our quarterbacks are close. This team is a team."

With Iamaleava gone, Kitselman and the team turned to a pair of young signal callers to handle the Orange & White game.

Jake Merklinger, a redshirt freshman, and George MacIntyre, a true freshman, both have limited experience. Vols coach Josh Heupel revealed they do intend to find a transfer quarterback to increase the competition for the starting job, as well.

However, there is confidence in the pair of freshmen. At the end of the day to Kitselman, it's guys that want to be in Knoxville and that's the difference.

"We're good with whoever we got back there at quarterback," Kitselman said. "We've got some dogs here in these two guys. We have guys that want to be here. We have guys that want to give their all. They're going to go the extra mile to do everything they can to give us the best opportunity to win on Saturdays."

That goes throughout the team, as well. Kitselman noted the close knit group on Tennessee that remains. He said 'don't have any individuals on this team' and he's ' happy for the future' as a result.

That sense of camaraderie may not have always been as firm, though. When Iamaleava didn't show up to Friday's practice to the surprise of his teammates and coaching staff, Kitselman took a second to take it in.

As he stood to the side, nursing his injury and doing his best impression of a coach, he looked around to see if anyone flinched at what was transpiring. He wanted to see if there was anyone 'freaking out' or 'gossipping' about the unquestioned starting quarterback suddenly leaving.

That's not what he saw in the slightest, though. Neither on the practice field that morning nor in the locker room following.

"It didn't skip a beat," Kistelman said. "Ready to roll. Excited for what's going on."