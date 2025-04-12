What Josh Heupel said about Nico Iamaleava leaving Tennessee football

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel turns to quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) after their post game interview after winning the Citrus Bowl NCAA College football game on Monday, January 1, 2024 in Orlando, Fla. against Iowa. (Photo by Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

After the Orange & White game, Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel met with the media to discuss the event. Every question directed to the head coach involved the situation surrounding quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the decision to move on without him and the quarterback position. Here's everything he said. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Opening statement

... I’m sure I’m going to get asked about this here in a second, so I’ll address it on the front end. Today’s landscape of college football, it’s different than what it has been. And it’s unfortunate, just the situation and where we’re at with Nico. I want to thank him for everything that he’s done since he’s gotten here. That’s as a recruit, to who he was as a player and how he competed inside of the building. So, a great appreciation for that side of it. Obviously, we’re moving forward as a program without him. I said it to the guys today, there’s no one that’s bigger than the Power T and that includes me. And they hear me say that a lot inside of that team room. This program’s been around for a long time with a lot of great coaches, a lot of great players that came before that laid the cornerstone pieces, the legacy, the tradition that is Tennessee football. It’s going to be around a long time after I’m done and after they’re gone. And that’s what’s special about being here is that there is a legacy and a tradition that is so rich and a logo that’s recognized not just across the nation but across the world, too. And today you got a chance to see 110 guys that ran out and competed their butts off, that give their all for Tennessee and do it the right way. And really proud of the spring that they’ve had, but also how they culminated it, as well. So excited about where we’re at at this point. And man, there’s a lot of work for this team to go continue to grow, to have the ability to chase the things that we want to in the fall. But you know, we’re where we need to be, as well. And our coaches and staff, guys have been here over the last four years have rebuilt this program and it’s built to win. And I say that as we’re moving forward from today, too. This program’s ready to go win next fall. And as a program since we’ve been here, we’ve won with a lot of different QBs. Done it historically in my career with a lot of different QBs. Some of those guys have been older, some of them have been younger, but we’ll have a quarterback that’s ready to go win and help us compete for a championship.

On if the most frustrating part is Nico Iamaleava not showing up to practice

If it’s going to happen, rip the bandaid, too. At the end of the day we got a lot of great work for the two guys that are here and we got a chance to move forward as a program. So, it’s unfortunate, just in the landscape of college football, that this happens at this point. But I told our coaches yesterday afternoon when we had the staff meeting, I said if it’s going to happen, and sometimes it happens through injury, game five, game six. I’ve had it in my career where I lost start starting quarterback before we started training camp, the day of the start of training camp. And at the end of the day, this is the greatest team game there is. That group that where we lost on day one, they rallied together. Adversity when it strikes, you got two choices, you can bring you together or divide you. That group came together and ultimately went on and won a conference championship that year. And this group inside of that locker room, they’re tough, they’re competitive, they care about each other and we got to grow together.

On dealing with Iamaleava and his representation

Wednesday was a practice day. Thursday, our players were off and Friday was the first time that we were back in the building as a team. And that was just kind of the structure of the week in the lead up to the spring game, giving those guys a day off. I’m not going to get into the details of everything and the timing of that. That’s just in fairness to both parties. But at the end of the day, he’s moving on. We’re moving on, too, and we’ll be ready to roll when we get to next fall.

On when he knew they were moving forward without Iamaleava

Friday morning when he’s a no-show. You come off the practice field and there’s no communication.

On the team rallying around Jake Merklinger, George MacIntyre

Our team needs to handle it with maturity, too. And these guys have an appreciation for Nico and what he’s done since he’d been here, too. Just like I said at the beginning of the press conference and at the end of the day, everybody in college football is dealing with this as the portal opens up here this week. And at the end of the day, it’s my responsibility, our staff’s responsibility, to find 105 guys that are going to go give their all for Tennessee day in, day out and certainly on game day too and we’ll do that.

On the fan base supporting Tennessee in the situation

I wouldn’t be surprised if Vol Nation rallies around this group of players and this program. I have been here long enough and seen enough things happen, that’s why I consider it the greatest fan base in college sports, not just college football. Haven’t paid attention to social media at this point and will try to stay off of it here for a little while, too.

On if there's anything he would like to change about college football

Man, I feel like you guys have dinner plans and we don’t have long enough to get through everything, all the changes that I, and probably most of the coaches, would want in college football. But this is, it’s like game day, right? You gotta be ready to move on to the next play and man, that’s my responsibility in leading this program. It’s our player’s responsibility, too.

On if they're looking for a transfer portal quarterback

Well, we’re having open tryouts right after this (laughs)... Anytime your roster has the opportunity to change, that’s in December, that’s in the spring, right? As we go through the process, you’re always evaluating what you have on your roster where you’re, I’m gonna say vulnerable, where numbers might not be right, injuries, whatever. And you’re trying to get your roster where it needs to be to give yourself the best chance when you get to kick off in the fall. And certainly with only two scholarship players at the quarterback position, we’re going to have to find another guy.

On the team responding to the news

At the end of the day I just, I like this group. They’re really accountable, they show up, they do right. That’s in the building. Strength and conditioning, rehab, nutrition, football meetings, practice, all of that. But they do it right on the outside, too, in class and who they are in the community. So, it’s a really accountable group. We’ve recruited to that. It’s a group that like today was the next opportunity for them to go compete and you can tell that they care about each other and will continue to grow together.

On if he's communicated with Iamaleava since deciding to move forward

I have not. I have not.

On what to do when he can't get in contact with a player

It was probably a fair reason to expect that that’s the symptom of it, right? At the end of the day, just in a leadership position, you have standards of who you’ve got to be inside the building and outside of it. At the same time, every individual is a little bit different, so in leadership, just have learned to try to keep a cool head and also understand the dynamics of all situations, family, everything.

On still wanting to coach when some are quitting

What happens outside of the game in some ways has changed, right? But the game hasn’t changed. You’ve got to be tough, smart and physical. You’ve got to play extremely hard. You’ve got to have fundamentals and technique. I choose to coach college football because I love dealing with 18-to-22-year olds most of the time. But I love the pageantry of college football. The NFL’s different, right? Not in a bad way, it’s just different. I love the growth of young people, taking somebody that shows up from different backgrounds and helping them grow and their maturity as a man and how that parlays itself into helping them grow as a football player, too. It’s a chance to be in the middle of their journey as a man and as a player vs. being on the back end of the journey, being at the destination point. I love so much about this game and this timeframe. When you have a team that, the best part of my day is when they show up every single day. When you’ve got a staff that’s like-minded, that is selfless, that cares about the people around them, man, I don’t consider it work. I get to go compete and be your own best every single day. It’s awesome walking in there.

On how Merklinger, MacIntyre played in the spring game

thought they did a really good job today, for the most part. Obviously, Merk had the one pick on the double move where the safety is a player in the middle of the field, but for the most part they handled the operation pretty well. There was a couple checks that we can clean up, just some of the operations side of it and the ultimate check. But they moved the football. They made plays. I thought they used their feet. Obviously, they weren’t live. They’re going to have to learn how to protect themselves out in space, but it was a great day for both of them as young players being out in front of that crowd, having to be the guy and go operate.

On his conversation with Merklinger, MacIntyre

Go have fun and compete today. It’s not going to be perfect. It never will be. Same thing that I said with the team. There’s a way that you’ve got to operate from snap to the whistle and then you’ve got to learn how to operate from the whistle to the next snap, too. I thought those guys did a good job.

On who the leader on offense is without Iamaleava