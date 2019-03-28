Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-28 22:28:39 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Mini-Podcast: Reaction to Tennessee’s OT loss, end of special season
Brent Hubbs and Rob Lewis
Volquest.com
LOUISVILLE, Ky --
Brent Hubbs and Rob Lewis react to Vols 99-94 overtime loss to Purdue.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}