Miraculous comeback sends Vols to winner’s bracket

The Lindsey Nelson Stadium public address announcer asked Tennessee fans to safely start filing out of the stadium. Then he asked again. And again. Tennessee fans refused to listen and answered only with a few boos and louder cheers after Vol players began pumping up the crowd in right field.

For a fanbase that has been tormented and seen an abundance of disappointment over the past decade plus, there wasn’t a chance anyone was going to leave after Drew Gilbert hit a walk off grand slam on a 0-1 pitch that cleared the right field wall by at least 50 feet to give the Big Orange a come from behind, 9-8 win, in the Knoxville Regional opener.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a good feeling,” Gilbert said. “I think all that kind of stems from having our teammates all year trying to have each other’s back. In a big situation like that, you can’t let your mind race to a bunch of different places. I just tried to let my mind shut off and just react, and I know my teammates got my back and I tried to have theirs there.”

After a Tyler Black long fly ball went off Jordan Beck’s glove and into the Tennessee bullpen for a two-run home run that gave Wright State a 2-0 lead it was easy for Vol fans to think “here we go again” with another big moment failure.

Tennessee quieted those concerns by scoring five combined runs in the second and third inning to take a 5-2 lead but Wright State wouldn’t go down without a fight

The Raiders proved their offense was legit and not just a product of Horizon League pitching, tallying five total home runs on the night with the second coming right after Tennessee’s four-run third inning. It was immediately and abundantly clear that Wright State wouldn’t go away and that Tennessee would need more than five runs to earn the regional opener victory.