Jevon Banks picked up an offer from Tennessee less than a month ago, so when the 3-star Mississippi State commit was invited to camp and jumped at the opportunity to come work with Chris Rump and Tracy Rocker.

The 6-2, 265-pound pass rusher from Olive Branch (Miss.) was among the more impressive prospects at Tennessee’s OL/DL camp on Saturday, with Banks getting lots of attention from Rumph and Rocker.

“They said I did really good. Pass rushing, they really liked how I came off the ball,” Banks said.

“They were really talking to me about technique. They’re good coaches. It was a good learning experience today.”

After a junior season that saw him rack up more than 100 tackles, including 20 for loss, Banks holds a dozen offers. Tennessee joined the mix in May, with Banks saying the Vols told him, “They like how I look on film. How I’m physical, explode to make tackles. The coaches like how I play on Friday nights. They just like it.”

Banks committed to Mississippi State in February but the Olive Branch standout remains open in his recruiting. The Bulldogs, under former UT defensive coordinator Bob Shoop, are recruiting him to play defensive end, while Tennessee sees him as a potential hybrid d-end, outside linebacker.

“That’s what I like,” he said.